Illini 100 continues month of money for World of Outlaws Late Models

Illinois natives Brandon Sheppard and Dennis Erb, Jr. will be on the hunt for a home-state win

FARMER CITY, IL – March 24, 2021 – The month of money continues for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series, April 1-3, at Farmer City Raceway for the Illini 100 with an overall top prize of $26,000 on the line between the two Features.

The best Late Model drivers in the country on Friday, April 2, will compete in a $6,000-to-win Feature, and then, on Saturday, April 3, they’ll go fender to fender for the $20,000 top prize. Saturday’s event will also award $10,000 to second and will pay $1,2000 to start. Thursday, April 1, will be a practice session for all classes.

The April event will be the Series’ first time back to the quarter-mile track since 2019 and 17th visit there overall.

The event is a favorite to drivers and fans alike due to the small track’s ability to create exciting racing and the fun atmosphere of the town. For Illinois-born drivers like three-time defending champion Brandon Sheppard and Dennis Erb, Jr. it’s also a chance to race close to home and in front of family.

“It’s a track in Illinois that I have a lot of laps around,” said Erb, of Carpentersville, IL – about two hours from Farmer City. “I used to go there every Friday night back in the day. I haven’t gotten to run too much there lately. I always look forward to going back to tracks I have a lot of laps around and are close to home. It’s a lot nicer to run those places, rather than being 13 hours away from home. When you get back to tracks you have a lot of laps on you definitely feel more comfortable.”

Erb has four wins in total at Farmer City but has yet to win there with the World of Outlaws. Sheppard, of New Berlin, IL – about an hour away from the track – won the Series’ last event at the track in 2019. He has two wins with the World of Outlaws there and currently holds the track record with an 11.750 sec. lap.

Sheppard is still on the hunt for his first win of the season and first top-five finish. If that win is achieved at Farmer City, not only will he get to celebrate another home-state win, but he’ll celebrate his 70th career World of Outlaws victory.

The defending champion is currently second in points behind Series points leader and Rookie of the Year contender Kyle Strickler. The Pennsylvania native has had a strong start to the Series, claiming his first two career Series wins at Volusia. Strickler is still the only driver this season with multiple victories. The Illini 100 will be his debut at Farmer City with the World of Outlaws.

For tickets to the April 1-3 Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway, CLICK HERE.

COMPETITOR NOTES: https://bit.ly/2OTpHpG

ORDER OF EVENTS: Friday – https://bit.ly/3tM8htI / Saturday – https://bit.ly/3rdrUt6

The Illini 100 will lead into the April 8-10 World of Outlaws Bristol Bash at Bristol Motor Speedway, which keeps the month of money rolling for the Series with the Friday, April 9, event paying $10,000-to-win and the Saturday, April 10, event paying $25,000-to-win. For tickets go to BristolMotorSpeedway.com.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.