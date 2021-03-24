Home Race Track News Illinois Midwest Big Ten Street Stock Schedule Announced

Midwest Big Ten Street Stock Schedule Announced

(Macon, IL) Officials from the Midwest Big Ten Series have announced the full 2021 schedule for the DIRTcar Street Stock class. The ten-race schedule gives drivers a shot to compete for points that go toward a season ending point fund for events at Central Illinois tracks. The Big Ten schedule for the Pro Lates was announced Tuesday, while the Super Late Model schedule will be released soon.

The 2021 Big Ten Street Stock Schedule begins on Friday, April 30 at Lincoln Speedway and ends Saturday, September 11 at Macon Speedway. In addition to annual events at Macon, Lincoln, and Jacksonville, the series will also return to Taylorville for the Christian County Fair race. Each race is run under the DIRTcar banner with each track handling the officiating of their particular events.

At the end of the season, each driver’s best eight events count toward the final points. The champion will receive a $1,000 bonus in addition to a championship trophy and Hoosier championship jacket. There is a payout with checks and trophies for each driver in the top ten, as long as the driver attended at least 75% of the events.

While some events have bigger payouts, the regular events will pay $500 to win and $75 to start. If less than 16 cars, the regular events will have an adjusted payout of $300 to win and $75 to start.

The full breakdown of the season ending point fund is 1000-500-400-300-180-150-140-120-110-100.

About Midwest Big Ten Series:

The Midwest Big Ten Series is made up of 10 races each for DIRTcar Super Late Models, DIRTcar Pro Late Models, and DIRTcar Street Stocks, throughout the state of Illinois.  Drivers in each class collect points for a season ending point fund.

For more info on the Midwest Big Ten Series, visit www.maconracing.com/midwest-big-ten-series-history/ and like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidwestBigTenSeries.  For additional information on one of the three series, feel free to call the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Midwest Big Ten Series DIRTcar Street Stock 2021 Schedule

FRIDAY, April 30-LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
FRIDAY, May 28-JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY
SATURDAY, June 12-MACON SPEEDWAY
SATURDAY, July 17-MACON SPEEDWAY
WEDNESDAY, July 21-CHRISTIAN COUNTY FAIR
SUNDAY, July 25-LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
SATURDAY, August 7-MACON SPEEDWAY
FRIDAY, August 27-LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
FRIDAY, Sept. 3-JACKSONVILLE SPEEDWAY
SATURDAY, Sept. 11-MACON SPEEDWAY

 

Printable 2021 Big Ten Street Stock Schedule

http://www.maconracing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/BIG-TEN-2021-Street-Stock-schedule.pdf

