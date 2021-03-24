Springfield Raceway With Late Models Competing For $4,000 In March Madness Saturday

This event has become a great opening start to the racing season and will carry over the Prelude to The Madness held back on March 6th in which Bob Garner pulled off a last lap pass for the win over a strong filed of Late Models that evening.
Fans will be entertained as the top point earning Late Model drivers will be shooting baskets for their starting spots in the feature to carry on with the excitement of March Madness.
Action will also feature A Mods, B Mods, Pure stocks, Both Midwest A and B class drivers and Legends.
The track will be holding an open test and tune practice from 5:30 to 8 on Friday night
The pit gate opens at 12 while the grandstand gates open at 3:45 with hot laps getting underway following while racing action begins around 4:30 time frame.
Adult Grandstand admission is $20 for this special event as a stellar field of drivers are expected in all classes.
Kids Grandstand prices are 6 to high school age is only $2 while kids 5 and under are free. Adult pit passes are $40.
For more information visit the Facebook page or website at WWW.SPRINGFIELDRACEWAY.COM
March Madness information
Springfield Mo., (March 18, 2021)- March is here & the Madness continues with Open Latemodels battling for a top prize of $4,000 at Springfield Raceway. The weekend begins Friday March 26 with a test & tune for ALL Classes from 5:30 – 8:00 .Saturday March 27 Fans will be treated to watching Open Latemodels,
A Mods, B Mods , MW A Class , MW B Class , Legends & Purestocks.Drivers be sure & practice up on your Shot as the March Basketball Goal will be standing up to see if you can sink the ball…..
FRIDAY MARCH 26 – TEST & TUNE / 5:30 – 8:00
ALL CLASSES
Pit Gate – 5:00
Adults – $25 / Kids- 6-12 $15:00 / 5 & under FREE
GRANDSTANDS- FREE
SATURDAY MARCH 27
Pit Gate – 12:00
G.S. – 3:45
RACING – 4:30 ish
ADMISSION
Grandstands
Adults – $20
6-High School – $2
5 & Under – FREE
Pit Pass
Adults – $40
Kids 6-12 – $15
5 & Under – FREE
DRIVERS EVENT INFORMATION
RULES
*OPEN LATEMODELS .
$4,000 to WIN $400 Start / $100 Entry / $100 Tow $
COMP CAMS / MLRA TYPE RULES /
Tire Rule
*LM 20 & 1350 may be ran on 3 corners
*LM 40 RR ONLY
*American Racer 56
(If running 4 American Racer 56
You get a 42 ” rear deck height / 10” spoiler
American Racer 56 May be ran on all 4 corners & be grooved & siped…
*D55 on ULMA CARS ONLY
*D21 Crate on 3 corners & 40 ONLY RR
NO TIRE DOPE…..
Payout 1)4,000 2)1500 3)1000 4)800 5)750 6)650
7)600 8)550 9)500 10)450 11-20)400
Non qualifiers- $100-must start Last Chance Event to collect
Car Entry Fee $100
THE RULES FOR THE LATEMODELS WILL BE COMP CAMS/MLRA TYPE…. SPRINGFIELD RACEWAY LINE UPS & ON TRACK OPERATIONS APPLY …
ALL DRIVERS NEED TO ATTEND DRIVERS MEETING …
NO TIRE DOPE….
*B MOD( NO MIXING RULES OF RULES )
USRA. Type
IMCA Type
IMCA Southern Sport Mod
Wissota : NO rear spoiler
ALL UMP : 60s on rear 30 pounds in front of midplate
Payout: 1)800 2)400 3)300 4)260 5)220 6)200 7)160 8)150 9)140 10)130 11-20)120
B Feature : $80 to start
B Mod Entry Fee $40
*MODIFIED
$1,000 to WIN $100 to Start…
$40 Entry…
MODIFIEDS RULES..
NO MIXING OF RULES…
IMCA Type – USRA Type
USRA –
•NO rear spoiler (may leave sides)
•American Racer Tire K7704
IMCA type –
Must run all 4 Hoosier G-60 / May Groove & sipe
4 “ Maximum height rear spoiler ( open motor or crate )
39” Maximum height rear deck
No rear panel
2400 weight rule
PAYOUT1)1000 2)450 3)400 4)325 5)275 6)225
7) 175 8)140 9)120 10-20 100
B Feature- $75
Entry Fee -$40
*MW MODZS A CLASS ( NO MIXING OF RULES
Springfield I-35 , Lakeside : NO rear spoiler
Payout 1)$300 to win $40 to start
*MW MODZS B CLASS
RULES
Springfield Raceway
Payout 1)$200 to win $40 to start
*PURE STOCK ( NO MIXING OF RULES )
RULES
SPRINGFIELD AREA TRACK PURE STOCK RULES BRING YOUR RULES
Payout 1)$300 to win $40 to start
*LEGENDS $300 to win $40 to start
Inex dirtcar
Times
Pit Gate : 12:00
GS : 3:45
Racing : 4:30 ish