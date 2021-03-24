Springfield Raceway With Late Models Competing For $4,000 In March Madness Saturday

Springfield, Mo.The March Madness Theme moves over to The Quick Quarter of The Springfield Raceway Saturday as the winner of The Late Model feature will pocket $4,000.

This event has become a great opening start to the racing season and will carry over the Prelude to The Madness held back on March 6th in which Bob Garner pulled off a last lap pass for the win over a strong filed of Late Models that evening.

Fans will be entertained as the top point earning Late Model drivers will be shooting baskets for their starting spots in the feature to carry on with the excitement of March Madness.

Action will also feature A Mods, B Mods, Pure stocks, Both Midwest A and B class drivers and Legends.

The track will be holding an open test and tune practice from 5:30 to 8 on Friday night

The pit gate opens at 12 while the grandstand gates open at 3:45 with hot laps getting underway following while racing action begins around 4:30 time frame.

Adult Grandstand admission is $20 for this special event as a stellar field of drivers are expected in all classes.

Kids Grandstand prices are 6 to high school age is only $2 while kids 5 and under are free. Adult pit passes are $40.

For more information visit the Facebook page or website at WWW.SPRINGFIELDRACEWAY.COM

Springfield Mo., (March 18, 2021)- March is here & the Madness continues with Open Latemodels battling for a top prize of $4,000 at Springfield Raceway. The weekend begins Friday March 26 with a test & tune for ALL Classes from 5:30 – 8:00 .Saturday March 27 Fans will be treated to watching Open Latemodels,

A Mods, B Mods , MW A Class , MW B Class , Legends & Purestocks.Drivers be sure & practice up on your Shot as the March Basketball Goal will be standing up to see if you can sink the ball…..

FRIDAY MARCH 26 – TEST & TUNE / 5:30 – 8:00

ALL CLASSES

Pit Gate – 5:00

Adults – $25 / Kids- 6-12 $15:00 / 5 & under FREE

GRANDSTANDS- FREE

SATURDAY MARCH 27

Pit Gate – 12:00

G.S. – 3:45

RACING – 4:30 ish

ADMISSION

Grandstands

Adults – $20

6-High School – $2

5 & Under – FREE

Pit Pass

Adults – $40

Kids 6-12 – $15

5 & Under – FREE

DRIVERS EVENT INFORMATION

RULES

*OPEN LATEMODELS .

$4,000 to WIN $400 Start / $100 Entry / $100 Tow $

COMP CAMS / MLRA TYPE RULES /

Tire Rule

*LM 20 & 1350 may be ran on 3 corners

*LM 40 RR ONLY

*American Racer 56

(If running 4 American Racer 56

You get a 42 ” rear deck height / 10” spoiler

American Racer 56 May be ran on all 4 corners & be grooved & siped…

*D55 on ULMA CARS ONLY

*D21 Crate on 3 corners & 40 ONLY RR

NO TIRE DOPE…..

Payout 1)4,000 2)1500 3)1000 4)800 5)750 6)650

7)600 8)550 9)500 10)450 11-20)400

Non qualifiers- $100-must start Last Chance Event to collect

Car Entry Fee $100

THE RULES FOR THE LATEMODELS WILL BE COMP CAMS/MLRA TYPE…. SPRINGFIELD RACEWAY LINE UPS & ON TRACK OPERATIONS APPLY …

ALL DRIVERS NEED TO ATTEND DRIVERS MEETING …

NO TIRE DOPE….

*B MOD( NO MIXING RULES OF RULES )

USRA. Type

IMCA Type

IMCA Southern Sport Mod

Wissota : NO rear spoiler

ALL UMP : 60s on rear 30 pounds in front of midplate

Payout: 1)800 2)400 3)300 4)260 5)220 6)200 7)160 8)150 9)140 10)130 11-20)120

B Feature : $80 to start

B Mod Entry Fee $40

*MODIFIED

$1,000 to WIN $100 to Start…

$40 Entry…

MODIFIEDS RULES..

NO MIXING OF RULES…

IMCA Type – USRA Type

USRA –

•NO rear spoiler (may leave sides)

•American Racer Tire K7704

IMCA type –

Must run all 4 Hoosier G-60 / May Groove & sipe

4 “ Maximum height rear spoiler ( open motor or crate )

39” Maximum height rear deck

No rear panel

2400 weight rule

PAYOUT1)1000 2)450 3)400 4)325 5)275 6)225

7) 175 8)140 9)120 10-20 100

B Feature- $75

Entry Fee -$40

*MW MODZS A CLASS ( NO MIXING OF RULES

Springfield I-35 , Lakeside : NO rear spoiler

Payout 1)$300 to win $40 to start

*MW MODZS B CLASS

RULES

Springfield Raceway

Payout 1)$200 to win $40 to start

*PURE STOCK ( NO MIXING OF RULES )

RULES

SPRINGFIELD AREA TRACK PURE STOCK RULES BRING YOUR RULES

Payout 1)$300 to win $40 to start

*LEGENDS $300 to win $40 to start

Inex dirtcar

Times

Pit Gate : 12:00

GS : 3:45

Racing : 4:30 ish