Castrol® FloRacing Night in America at Atomic Boosted to $22,000 To Win

AUSTIN, Texas (March 25, 2021) — When the CastrolFloRacing Night in America rolls into Ohio’s Atomic Speedway on Wednesday, April 21, competitors will be chasing the richest payout of the miniseries’ inaugural campaign. The announcement comes on the heels of a $2,000 boost to the winner’s check, courtesy of Waverley, Ohio-based Graphic Creations. With the addition, the winner of the Fireball 50 will now snare a $22,000 check from a total purse now exceeding $61,000.

“I want to say a very special thanks to Brian Phipps and his staff at Graphic Creations. He’s the best in the business, and with his help we are proud to say that we now have the richest purse on the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America tour,” said Atomic Speedway owner and promoter, Brad McCown. “We’re excited to be able to post a $22,000 winner’s check. This is definitely a night that racers and fans alike won’t want to miss.”

With the addition of the money, the 50-lap, Fireball 50 finale boasts a $61,750 total purse, which includes $22,000 to the winner and $1,000 to start.

For more information on the facility and the event, please visit www.AtomicSpeedway.net.

After seeing the March 25 season opener at 411 Motor Speedway postponed due to weather, the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America now kicks off its inaugural season at Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, Ill.) on Wednesday, March 31. Super Late Models will battle for a $10,000 top prize, while Modifieds will contest a $1,500-to-win program.

Reserved grandstand admission (top-2 rows of grandstands) is $35. General admission for ages 13-and-up is $30, while general admission for ages 12-and-under is $5. Pit admission for ages 13-and-up is $40 with pit admission for ages 12-and-under $15.

The pit gate opens at 2:00 p.m. cst with the grandstand gate opening at 5:30 p.m. The driver’s meeting is slated for 6:00 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action to follow

For more information on the facility, please visit www.TriCitySpeedway.net.

The tire rule for the Tri City Speedway event is a Hoosier LM20 on all four corners with a Hoosier LM30/LM40 right rear option. Any technical questions can be directed to Kelley Carlton at kelcarms@gmail.com.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America will run from March through October with races at 10 tracks in eight states. Each event will be streamed live and on-demand only on FloRacing and also feature a new live studio show co-hosted by DirtonDirt.com’s Michael Rigsby and Derek Kessinger that includes commentary and expert analysis, social media integration via the FloSports app and special guests from the Dirt Late Model world.

In addition to races paying $10,000- to $22,000- to win, the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America also offers a points fund totaling $62,500.

Any questions regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America and its events can be directed toward series general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.renegaderacefuel.com; www.keysermanufacturing.com/brand/integra-racing-shocks-springs; www.pitstopusa.com; www.pfcbrakes.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.arizonasportshirts.com; and www.hoosiertire.com.

For complete details regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America, please visit the series landing page at www.flosports.tv/castrolfloracingnightinamerica/

