Home Dirt Late Model News Mother Nature Moves Thaw Brawl to Another Weekend

Dirt Late Model News
LaSalle, IL (March 25, 2021) – The officials from LaSalle Speedway and the Mars Racing Series are sorry to announce that this weekend’s scheduled 10th Annual Thaw Brawl will have to wait. With already saturated grounds from the Tuesday rains coupled with a forecast of heavy rain Thursday night and a chance of more rain again on Saturday we are left with no choice but to move to another weekend.
The event will be made up on May 7th and 8th with the same format. All those who purchased advanced VIP seating, camping, parking, and skyboxes can use them on the make-up dates. Any other information on the make-up dates will be given later.
The next event at the LaSalle Speedway will be on April 11th with the IRA Sprint Cars. The next Mars Racing Series event will take place on April 10th at Peoria Speedway.
