Home Sprint Car & Midget News Thorson Goes Full-Time USAC Sprint Racing with Reinbold-Underwood

Thorson Goes Full-Time USAC Sprint Racing with Reinbold-Underwood

Sprint Car & Midget NewsUSAC News
Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.) will compete for a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car championship and Rookie of the Year honors in 2021 with Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports.(Dave Olson Photo)

Speedway, Indiana (March 25, 2021)………Tanner Thorson will contest the full USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship tour in 2021 for Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports where they’ll return to action on Saturday, April 3, at Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway.

Thorson, the Minden, Nevada native who captured the 2016 USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and has been a mainstay at the top of the series with 20 career series wins.

Now Thorson will step into the role of full-time USAC Sprint Car driver where he is a relative newcomer, making eight starts over the past two seasons.

However, he has found instant success in the #19AZ, finishing 2nd in his debut in June 2020 at Plymouth (Ind.) Speedway, and has opened the 2021 season with a 6th and a 4th in his first two outings at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. where he sits fourth in the standings entering the round at Lawrenceburg, a solid start to the season as he seeks not only series Rookie of the Year honors, but to also compete for a championship.

“I am excited to be the one Andy (Reinbold) and Tammy (Reinbold) have chosen to run their sprint car,” Thorson exclaimed. “I’m looking forward to working with my good buddies this year. It’s going to be a busy year, and I am happy to be able to do it with AME Electrical.”

Andy Reinbold and Todd Underwood have fielded a USAC National Sprint Car full-time for the past three seasons, winning two races and a series title with C.J. Leary in 2019, then won again with Logan Seavey as the pilot in 2020. The team also boasts another USAC National Sprint victory with Thomas Meseraull in 2017.

With the know-how, championship experience and a talented crew consisting of Tyler Ransbottom, Connor Ridge and Austin French, Andy Reinbold feels highly confident with the team’s outlook as the series gets rolling at the start of April.

“Tanner is bringing a fresh start to our team,” Reinbold said. “Being able to provide an opportunity for him to run his first full season in a non-wing sprint car while competing for a Rookie of the Year championship as well is pretty cool. I feel we will have great success with him and the boys.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Randall to Compete for USAC Midget RoY with Reinbold-Underwood
  2. Reinbold Ready for Rookie USAC Midget Season in 2021
  3. Seavey Tabbed by Malloy to Race Full-Time on USAC Midget Trail in 2021
  4. THORSON REMAINS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING SURGERIES
  5. Windom Leads Ocala USAC Sprint Field in Practice
  6. Keith Kunz Running 6 Full-Time on 2021 USAC Midget Tour
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleMother Nature Moves Thaw Brawl to Another Weekend
Next articleCastrol® FloRacing Night in America at Atomic Boosted to $22,000 To Win

Related articles

World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Release Loaded Entry List for Bristol Throwdown

Bristol Motor Speedway jdearing - 0
BRISTOL BOUND: Star-Studded Field of World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Set for April 22-24 Larson, Stewart, Kahne, Stenhouse Bring NASCAR Spotlight to The Greatest Show...
Read more

The Greatest Show on Dirt Prepares for a Missouri Doubleheader

Lake Ozark Speedway jdearing - 0
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Start Missouri Trip at US-36 and Lake Ozark Saturday's 3rd Annual Jason Johnson Classic Pays $15,000-To-Win OSBORN, MO -...
Read more

JJ Hickle Sweeps The Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals

American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News jdearing - 0
Bryan Hulbert – MESQUITE, Texas (March 20, 2021) Taking the broom to the field at the 48th annual Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals, lapped traffic...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Randall to Compete for USAC Midget RoY with Reinbold-Underwood
  2. Reinbold Ready for Rookie USAC Midget Season in 2021
  3. Seavey Tabbed by Malloy to Race Full-Time on USAC Midget Trail in 2021
  4. THORSON REMAINS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING SURGERIES
  5. Windom Leads Ocala USAC Sprint Field in Practice
  6. Keith Kunz Running 6 Full-Time on 2021 USAC Midget Tour

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: