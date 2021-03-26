Home Dirt Late Model News Tri-City Speedway kicks off 2021 with big DIRTcar Super Late Model &...

Tri-City Speedway kicks off 2021 with big DIRTcar Super Late Model & DIRTcar Modified event on Wednesday, March 31st!

Pontoon Beach, IL (March 26th, 2021) Tri-City Speedway kicks off the 2021 racing season with a huge bang this Wednesday, March 31st with the Castrol FloRacing Night in America inaugural event featuring DIRTcar UMP Super Late Models paying $10,000 to the winner and DIRTcar UMP Modifieds paying $1500 to win.

DIRTcar UMP Super Late Models main event will be 40 laps while the DIRTcar UMP Modified feature is 25 laps.

The Castrol FloRacing Night in America features 10 races at various dirt tracks around the country for Super Late Models with all events being mid-week. The series features a $62,500 point fund for the 10 race mini-series on top of some large event purses. Each event will be streamed live and on-demand only on FloRacing and also feature a new live studio show co-hosted by DirtonDirt.com’s Michael Rigsby and Derek Kessinger that includes commentary and expert analysis, social media integration via the FloSports app and special guests from the Dirt Late Model world.

The DIRTcar UMP Super Late Model tire rule for the Tri City Speedway event is a Hoosier LM20 on all four corners with a Hoosier LM30/LM40 right rear option. Any technical questions can be directed to Kelley Carlton at kelcarms@gmail.com.

Both the DIRTcar UMP Super Late Models & DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will be DIRTcar sanctioned and for National / Regional points.

Reserved grandstand admission (top-2 rows of grandstands) is $35. General admission for ages 13-and-up is $30, while general admission for ages 12-and-under is $5. Pit admission for ages 13-and-up is $40 with pit admission for ages 12-and-under $15. Tickets tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?i=1236960&store=12163.

The pit gate opens at 2:00 p.m. cst with the grandstand gate opening at 5:30 p.m. The driver’s meeting is slated for 6:00 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action to follow.

Best Western Plus in Pontoon Beach is the official hotel of Tri-City Speedway. Mention Tri-City Speedway when booking a room for a discounted rate. Camping is free at the track, but there are no hookups.

Tri-City Speedway is located just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, MO in Pontoon Beach, IL just one mile south of Interstate 270 on Hwy 203. More information can be found at www.tricityspeedway.net or www.flosports.tv/castrolfloracingnightinamerica/

