Ahumada gets first USMTS win on first night of King of America X

It’s a long way from El Paso, Texas, to Humboldt, Kansas—about 860 miles to be exact—but the road from his first start to his first USMTS win Friday night was a lot longer for Carlos Ahumada Jr.

But, hey, the drive from his home to ‘the Hummer’ didn’t pay $5,000 to win either.

Shortly after midnight Friday, Ahumada pulled into victory lane to celebrate his career-first Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s triumph after a thrilling 50-lap main event to kick off King of America X powered by Summit that featured 91 entries.

Ahumada paced the field to the green flag from the Sybesma Graphics Pole Position and led the opening lap but slipped back to second on the second lap when Mississippi’s Brooks Strength muscled his way past the 24-year-old Texan.

Strength, who is seeking the 2021 Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year Award, was solid and smooth during the opening act that lasted 32 laps before the yellow flag made its first appearance. On lap 27, however, Ahumada pulled alongside Strength as the pair zoomed past the flagstand before stealing the lead back with 28 laps in the books.

The lap-32 caution appeared just as the lead group of Ahumada, Strength, Terry Phillips and Ricky Thornton Jr. were contending with a swarm of back-markers. The cause was for ninth-running Jake O’Neil whose engine exploded in a wall of smoke and left him stopped on the racing surface.

When the green flag waved again, the yellow quickly returned as Strength and Phillips traded blows in turns one and two, and then again in turns three and four with both racers spinning in front of the field and Strength tagging the rear of the field for the next restart.

Two more cautions occurred over the final 18 laps, each time wiping out a sizeable lead for Ahumada. With his pursuers searching every line around the track for a way to run down the leader, the 24-year-old was flawless as he sailed smoothly around the low groove every time—except the final turn where he missed his mark but had a big enough cushion that it made no difference.

“Yah, it got a little snug,” a smiling Ahumada said about his last turn of the wheel coming to the checkered flag. “I tried to coast it in as easy as I could. I got a little shove and just didn’t go in as deep as I needed to and it shoved on me there at the end. Glad nobody got by me.

“The bottom’s my favorite line. If the bottom’s good you’ll find me down there, that’s for sure. This is a dream come true.”

Earlier this month in the season opener at the RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, it was the low line that he used to track down Terry Phillips late in the race, but that night had to settle for the runner-up paycheck.

Phillips played the role of the bridesmaid this time, but his second-place effort was good enough to regain the Wrisco points lead back from Dereck Ramirez, who finished sixth after rolling off from the 23rd starting spot.

Tanner Mullens came on strong at the end, passing three drivers in the final ten laps to finish third while defending series champ Rodney Sanders wound up fourth. Defending King of America winner Ricky Thornton Jr. was fifth, followed by Ramirez, Dan Ebert, Nathan Smith, Zack VanderBeek and Tyler Davis.

In Medieval USRA Stock Car action, Mitch Hovden picked up the win and Tony Bahr opened up Battle at The Bullring VI with a B-Mod feature race victory.

Super Saturday show starts soon: With two complete shows on tap, the fire-breathing Modifieds of the USMTS will share the spotlight with B-Mods, USRA Modifieds and Medieval USRA Stock Cars for a marathon Saturday that will satisfy the horsepower hunger for any diehard race fan.

The morning show starts at 10 a.m. Grandstands open and the pits will be cleared at 8 a.m. Rise ‘n’ shine racing will feature a complete show of USRA Modifieds ($2,000 to win) and Medieval USRA Stock Cars ($750 to win)—both of which were postponed Thursday. B-Mods will duel in dual qualifying heats which were originally slated for Friday.

All those entering the pits Saturday morning must purchase a pit pass for both shows ($80 for those 11 and older, $50 for kids ages 6-10). Pit passes may be purchased for the evening show only, but not until after the morning show is completed. On the spectator side, grandstands will be cleared following the morning show.

Saturday evening’s championship program starts at 7 p.m. Medieval USRA Stock Cars will be racing for $1,200 to win while B-Mods compete in last chance races and the $10,000-to-win finale of Battle at The Bullring VI. Meanwhile, USMTS Modifieds will have a complete show of qualifying heats and feature races with the awarding of a $20,000 paycheck to the winner of King of America X powered by Summit.

Competitors in the Medieval USRA Stock Cars will earn Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points in all three programs this weekend. National points are also up for grabs for USRA Modified racers in Saturday’s post-dawn throwdown.

Tickets for Saturday morning’s show are $25 for general admission while seniors (62+) are $20. Tickets for Saturday evening’s show are $30 for general admission or $25 for seniors (62+). Kids ages 6-12 get in for $10 at all three shows. Pit passes are $40 Friday while kids ages 6-10 are $25. Children under 6 years of age get into the grandstands or pits FREE all weekend.

If you can’t be at the Humboldt Speedway in person, you can still enjoy every lap of every race in every division on every night of King of America X and Battle at The Bullring VI driven by G-Style Transport at racindirt.tv.

The Humboldt Speedway is located 0.1 mile west of US 169 at the Humboldt Exit, then 0.5 mile south, then 0.9 mile east on Georgia Rd. (1663 Georgia Rd, Humboldt, KS 66748). For more information, call (620) 431-2470 or visit humboldtspeedway.com.

Taking dirt to a new level: The 2021 campaign for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s features 36 nights of racing with the winners of those main events set to take home over $300,000 in earnings from more than $1 million in prize money earmarked for those shows. Twenty-six of the 36 race nights will pay at least $10,000 to win while the other 10 carry a $5,000 top prize.

As if that weren’t enough, more than $230,000 is committed to the top ten finishers in the 2021 points standings with a record $70,000 reserved for the 2021 USMTS National Champion.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s

King of America X powered by Summit – Night 1 of 2

Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Friday, March 26, 2021

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Casey’s “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (10 laps):

1. (3) 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr., Adel, Iowa

2. (2) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (4) 37 Clint Johnson, Neosho, Mo.

4. (1) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

5. (8) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

6. (6) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

7. (13) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

8. (9) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

9. (7) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

10. (5) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

11. (10) 12L Lucas Lee, Paris, Tenn.

12. (12) 32 Jesse Young, Warner, S.D.

13. (11) 5D Devon Havlik, Waterloo, Iowa

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (10 laps):

1. (3) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

2. (4) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

3. (1) 1TPO Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D.

4. (6) 49JR. Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

5. (2) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

6. (8) 45J Johnny Broking, Grand Rapids, Minn.

7. (10) 5H Brett Hoium, Villard, Minn.

8. (5) 24IH Mike Harrison, Highland, Ill.

9. (11) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

10. (9) 3J Jake Nightingale, Hutchinson, Kan.

11. (13) 73 Ryan Nelson, Madison, Minn.

12. (12) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

13. (7) 15 Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (10 laps):

1. (1) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (3) K19 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

4. (7) 1K Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan.

5. (6) 227 Chase Domer, Nevada, Mo.

6. (5) 26 Shawn Fletcher, Brainerd, Minn.

7. (8) 6 Casey Skyberg, Rapid City, S.D.

8. (12) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

9. (11) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

10. (13) 75T Tad Davis, Mt. Hope, Kan.

11. (9) 11JR Randal Schiffelbein Jr., Berryton, Kan.

12. (10) 33 Chad Smith, Springdale, Ark.

13. (2) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (10 laps):

1. (2) 444 Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss.

2. (4) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

3. (5) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

4. (1) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (9) 77 Steven Bowers Jr., Topeka, Kan.

6. (6) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

7. (11) 15J Jeremy Richey, Medford, Ore.

8. (10) 55 Michael Lee, Paris, Tenn.

9. (3) 88S Chris Smith, Brewton, Ala.

10. (8) 5 Steve Holzkamper, Gentry, Ark.

11. (7) 40 Jessy Willard, Mound City, Kan.

12. (12) 3R Dustin Seitz, Madison, S.D.

13. (13) 54 Carlos Ahumada Sr., El Paso, Texas

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (10 laps):

1. (1) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

2. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

3. (3) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (5) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (4) 7II Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

6. (6) 27X Calvin Iverson, Eleva, Wis.

7. (7) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

8. (8) 31M Travis Mosley, Batesville, Ark.

9. (13) 88R A.J. Vasquez, Garden City, Mich.

10. (10) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

11. (12) 1J Matt Jeratowski, Madison, S.D.

12. (11) 86 Eric Main, Hutchinson, Kan.

13. (9) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

WRISCO HEAT RACE #6 (10 laps):

1. (1) 89X Jesse Glenz, Cadott, Wis.

2. (2) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

3. (3) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

4. (5) 175 Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.

5. (8) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.

6. (4) 7 Willie Gammill, Siloam Springs, Ark.

7. (6) 83 Kylie Kath, Claremont, Minn.

8. (7) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

9. (9) 19R Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.

10. (11) 51T Tim Thomas, West Fargo, N.D.

11. (10) 99H Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla.

12. (13) X Chris Moore, Madison, S.D.

13. (12) 5J James Hanley, Cresbard, S.D.

RACINDIRT.TV HEAT RACE #7 (10 laps):

1. (2) 1ST Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (4) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

3. (7) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (1) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

5. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

6. (10) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

7. (3) 56 Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

8. (8) 22S Cole Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

9. (6) 2X Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

10. (13) 22 Jeff Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

11. (11) 42 Paul Niznik, Medford, Wis.

12. (12) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

13. (9) 369 Bart Taylor, Sheridan, Wyo.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (3) 1TPO Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D.

3. (5) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

4. (2) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

5. (7) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

6. (4) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

7. (6) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

8. (10) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

9. (8) 5H Brett Hoium, Villard, Minn.

10. (13) 22 Jeff Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

11. (12) 22S Cole Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

12. (14) 2X Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

13. (17) 42 Paul Niznik, Medford, Wis.

14. (9) 27X Calvin Iverson, Eleva, Wis.

15. (16) 12L Lucas Lee, Paris, Tenn.

16. (18) 33 Chad Smith, Springdale, Ark.

17. (11) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

18. (20) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

19. (15) 5 Steve Holzkamper, Gentry, Ark.

20. (19) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (6) 227 Chase Domer, Nevada, Mo.

3. (7) 45J Johnny Broking, Grand Rapids, Minn.

4. (12) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

5. (2) K19 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

6. (8) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

7. (16) 11JR Randal Schiffelbein Jr., Berryton, Kan.

8. (13) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

9. (15) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

10. (9) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

11. (3) 1K Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan.

12. (14) 51T Tim Thomas, West Fargo, N.D.

13. (20) 5J James Hanley, Cresbard, S.D.

14. (11) 24IH Mike Harrison, Highland, Ill.

15. (4) 175 Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.

16. (19) 5D Devon Havlik, Waterloo, Iowa

17. (5) 22H Dustin Hodges, Centralia, Mo.

18. (18) 3R Dustin Seitz, Madison, S.D.

19. (10) 83 Kylie Kath, Claremont, Minn.

20. (17) X Chris Moore, Madison, S.D.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (4) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

3. (2) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (3) 49JR. Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

5. (6) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

6. (5) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

7. (19) 15 Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

8. (12) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

9. (10) 55 Michael Lee, Paris, Tenn.

10. (16) 40 Jessy Willard, Mound City, Kan.

11. (13) 88S Chris Smith, Brewton, Ala.

12. (20) 369 Bart Taylor, Sheridan, Wyo.

13. (18) 86 Eric Main, Hutchinson, Kan.

14. (8) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

15. (9) 6 Casey Skyberg, Rapid City, S.D.

16. (17) 32 Jesse Young, Warner, S.D.

17. (7) 15J Jeremy Richey, Medford, Ore.

18. (11) 31M Travis Mosley, Batesville, Ark.

19. (15) 73 Ryan Nelson, Madison, Minn.

20. (14) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #4 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (2) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (1) 37 Clint Johnson, Neosho, Mo.

3. (3) 77 Steven Bowers Jr., Topeka, Kan.

4. (8) 26 Shawn Fletcher, Brainerd, Minn.

5. (12) 75T Tad Davis, Mt. Hope, Kan.

6. (7) 7 Willie Gammill, Siloam Springs, Ark.

7. (10) 88R A.J. Vasquez, Garden City, Mich.

8. (11) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

9. (16) 99H Nathan Hagar, Adair, Okla.

10. (17) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

11. (19) 54 Carlos Ahumada Sr., El Paso, Texas

12. (18) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

13. (15) 1J Matt Jeratowski, Madison, S.D.

14. (5) 7II Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

15. (4) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

16. (9) 56 Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

17. (6) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

18. (14) 3J Jake Nightingale, Hutchinson, Kan.

19. (13) 19R Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.

CASEY’S “A” MAIN (50 laps):

1. (1) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

2. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (14) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

4. (12) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

5. (3) 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr., Adel, Iowa

6. (23) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

7. (21) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

8. (6) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

9. (8) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

10. (10) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

11. (15) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

12. (13) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

13. (16) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

14. (5) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

15. (11) 89X Jesse Glenz, Cadott, Wis.

16. (19) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

17. (7) 1ST Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

18. (27) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

19. (26) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

20. (2) 444 Brooks Strength, Raymond, Miss.

21. (28) 6 Casey Skyberg, Rapid City, S.D.

22. (25) 15 Kale Westover, Blair, Okla.

23. (22) 45J Johnny Broking, Grand Rapids, Minn.

24. (17) 1TPO Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D.

25. (20) 37 Clint Johnson, Neosho, Mo.

26. (24) 77 Steven Bowers Jr., Topeka, Kan.

27. (9) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

28. (18) 227 Chase Domer, Nevada, Mo.

Lap Leaders: Ahumada Jr. 1, Strength 2-27, Ahumada Jr. 28-50.

Total Laps Led: Strength 26, Ahumada Jr. 24.

Margin of Victory: 1.164 seconds.

Time of Race: 26 minutes, 35.662 seconds (4 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Westover, Duvall, Hughes (emergency), Skyberg (emergency).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Ramirez (started 23rd, finished 6th).

Entries: 91.

Next Race: Saturday, March 27, Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – TBD.

Beyea Custom Headers – Sanders.

BigDeal Car Care – TBD.

Bryke Racing – Glenz.

BSB Manufacturing – Skyberg.

Champ Pans – Thornton.

Deatherage Opticians – Good.

Edelbrock – O’Neil.

Eibach – Ebert.

Fast Shafts – Good.

FK Rod Ends – Ramirez.

Hooker Harness – Wolff.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Duvall.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Hughes.

K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports – Siebert.

Keyser Manufacturing – Tyler Davis.

KS Engineering – Sorensen.

KSE Racing Products – VanderBeek.

Maxima Racing Oils – Ahumada Jr.

Penske Racing Shocks – Schott.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – TBD.

QA1 – Johnson.

RacerWebsite.com – J. Spacek.

Simpson Performance Products – Thornton.

Summit Racing Equipment – TBD.

Super Clean – Ahumada Jr.

Swift Springs – Ahumada Jr., Mullens.

Sybesma Graphics – Ahumada Jr.

Tire Demon – McCowan.

VP Racing Fuels – Ahumada Jr.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Kratzer.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Ebert.