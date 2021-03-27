Joe B Miller Kicks Off 2021 Season the Right Way at I-44

Oklahoma City, OK. (03/26/2021) Joe B Miller was undeniably fast in the feature event with the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Micro Sprint League to kick off the 2021 season. Leading the race from start to finish, Joe B was able to hold onto it and clinch his 41st POWRi Micro win with the series.

At the drop of the green flag Miller took the early lead and left the field behind him battling for positions. The 81 of Frank Flud and the 15U of Willie Urish battled it out for the second position and Flud pulled away securing the second position. With a couple of cautions that got brought out, the field kept getting brought back together.

Joe B Miller was dominate on every restart and pulled away to find himself in victory lane. Frank Flud finished in second, and Daison Pursley, who had a hard charge late in the race caught up with the front of the pack and finished in the third position. Laydon Pearson finished in fourth and Willie Urish rounded out the top five.

“The car was really good no matter where I went, I just have to thank everyone that helps on this deal. Chris, Al, Ethan, Derick, without all of these guys we couldn’t do it.”

You can catch the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Micro Sprint League back in action tomorrow, March 27th at I-44 Riverside Speedway. You can catch all the action LIVE on MAVTV Plus

SMITH TITANIUM Heat 1 Winner: 71k-Daison Pursley

AFCO Heat 2 Winner: 1F-Jason Friesen

ADVANCED RACING SUSPENSIONS Heat 3 Winner: 15U-Willie Urish

AUTO METER Heat 4 Winner: 12S- Aydyn Schmidt

KSE RACING PRODUCTS Heat 5 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

AFCO High Point: 51B-Joe B Miller

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 1: 32-Austin Schaefer

Hoosier Tire Semi-Feature 2: 14K-Noah Key

Diversified Machine Inc. Hard Charger: 11-Laydon Pearson

Engler Machine & Tool Feature Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro League Feature Results (20 laps): 1. 51B – Joe B Miller 2. 81 – Frank Flud 3. 71K – Daison Pursley 4. 11 – Laydon Pearson 5. 15U – Willie Urish 6. 12G – Gage Robb 7. 93 – Matt Carr 8. 14X – Jade Avedesian 9. 938 – Bradley Fezard 10. 39 – Russ Disinger 11. 14K – Noah Key 12. 5T – Ryan Timms 13. 32 – Austin Schaefer 14. 7N – Darin Naida 15. 8B – Mickey Bullock 16. 25B – Blane Baxter 17. 1F – Jason Friesen 18. 40S – Shain Kaiser 19. 35 – Aubrey Smith 20. 122 – Lane Warner 21. 97 – Scotty Milan 22. 12S – Aydyn Schmidt 23. 08E – Elizabeth Phillips