Kofoid on Rails to start 2021 Turnpike Challenge at I-44

Oklahoma City, OK. (03/26/2021) Michael “Buddy” Kofoid steals the victory for the first night of the 8th annual Turnpike Challenge at I-44 Riverside Speedway. This marks Kofoid’s third victory on the 2021 season, and he also goes down in the history books for the first to capture all three wins of any Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League to start the season. Kofoid started his night strong and ended it by leading the field to the checkered flag for the main event around I-44 Riverside Speedway.

The 30-lap main event lined up with Karter Sarff on the pole and Kofoid to his outside. Sarff took off for the early lead and led lap one. All 24 cars ran the high line around the top of the track and Kofoid reeled in the leader. Kofoid got around Sarff just as the red came out for the 15X of Blake Edwards who got upside down on lap 8.

Racing Resumed and Kofoid led the pack, teammate Pursley followed close behind as well as the 2020 champion, Jake Neuman running in the third position. As the laps wound down and a couple of cautions that bunched the field back up, Kofoid continued to be the one to beat.

Kofoid led the field to the checkered and scored his third victory this season the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League. Daison Pursley finished in second, Jake Nauman in the third position, Bryant Wiedeman in fourth, and Cannon McIntosh rounding out your top five.

The Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, March 27th at I-44 Riverside Speedway. You can catch all the action LIVE at MAVTV Plus.

Smith Titanium Heat 1 Winner: 97-Brenham Crouch

Saldana Race Products Heat 2 Winner: 91T-Tyler Thomas

Rod End Supply Heat 3 Winner: 10-Rees Moran

Schur Built Suspension Heat 4 Winner: 49-Joe B Miller

Keizer Wheels Heat 5 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

AFCO Heat 6 Winner: 15-Emerson Axsom

Super Clean High Point: 21K-Karter Sarff

MVT Semi-Feature 1: 86-Brent Crews

Auto Meter Semi-Features 2: 01-Bryant Wiedeman

TRD Hard Charger: 01-Bryant Wiedeman

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 67-Buddy Kofoid

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 67-Buddy Kofoid 2. 71K-Daison Pursley 3. 3N-Jake Neuman 4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 5. 08-Cannon McIntosh 6. 49-Joe B Miller 7. 32-Trey Marcham 8. 97-Brenham Crouch 9. 72-Sam Johnson 10. 52-Blake Hahn 11. 7M-Chance Morton 12. 15-Emerson Axsom 13. 85T-Ryan Timms 14. 86-Brent Crews 15. 21K-Karter Sarff 16. 7U-Kyle Jones 17. 67K-Cade Lewis 18. 17B-Austin Barnhill 19. 8M-Kade Morton 20. 15X-Blake Edwards 21. 10-Rees Moran 22. 91T-Tyler Thomas 23. 85-Jerry Coons Jr 24. 21KS-Trey Gropp