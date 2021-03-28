Home Sprint Car & Midget News POWRi Series News Frank Flud Gets Back to Victory Lane with the POWRi Engler Machine...

Frank Flud Gets Back to Victory Lane with the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro Sprints

Frank Flud — Danny Clum photo

Oklahoma City, OK. (03/27/2021) Frank Flud of Tulsa, Oklahoma picked up his fifth POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro Sprint League Victory tonight at I-44 Riverside Speedway. Frank Flud started his night off strong with winning AFCO Heat number 2 and led all twenty laps of the main event.

With a couple of early race cautions, when the field went back to green Flud led the pack.  The 81 of Flud ran away and took off with the lead, Russ Disinger in second. Leaving last night’s winner, Joe B Miller and Laydon Pearson fighting for the third position. While trading slide jobs Miller and Pearson make contact and Pearson came to a slow.

The field came back to green, and Miller takes over the second spot. As Flud gets into lapped traffic the field catches back up to him, and Jade Avedisian made her way up to third with her sights set on passing Miller for second. Avedisian passed Miller for second on lap 17 still on the hunt for the lead. As soon as Avedisian gets within arm’s reach of Flud she makes contact with a lapped car causing her to spin.

Flud finished off the last three laps and claimed his fifth Victory with the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro Sprints. Tonight, was his first time to victory lane with the series since back in 2017 when he won at Macon Speedway. Flud was followed to the line by Joe B Miller in second, Daison Purskey in third, Noah Key in fourth, and Willie Urish in fifth.

The POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro Sprints will be back in action tomorrow Sunday, March 28th at Port City Raceway. Can’t be there and don’t want to miss the action? You can watch LIVE on MAVTV Plus.

Smith Titanium Heat 1 Winner: 39-Russ Disinger

AFCO Heat 2 Winner: 81-Frank Flud

Rod End Supply Heat 3 Winner: 11-Laydon Pearson

Auto Meter Heat 4 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller 

AFCO High Point: 33-Russ Disinger

Schoenfeld Headers Semi-Feature 1: 3-Cole Roberts

Diversified Machine Inc. Hard Charger: 25B – BLANIE BAXTER

Engler Machine & Tool Feature Winner: 81 – FRANK FLUD

POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro League Feature Results (20 laps): 1. 81 – FRANK FLUD  2. 51B – JOE B MILLER  3. 71K – DAISON PURSLEY  4. 14K – NOAH KEY  5. 15U – WILLIE URISH  6. 71 – GAVIN BOSCHELE  7. 12 – FRANK GALUSHA  8. 32 – AUSTIN SCHAEFER  9. 3 – COLE ROBERTS  10. 12G – GAGE ROBB  11. 25B – BLANIE BAXTER  12. 8K – TYLER KUYKENDALL  13. 14X – JADE AVEDISIAN  14. 40S – SHAIN KAISER  15. 88R – RYDER LAPLANTE  16. 44T – TREVIN LITTLETON  17. 938 – BRADLEY FEZARD  18. 97 – SCOTTY MILAN  19. 12S – ADYN SCHMIDT  20. 5T – RYAN TIMMS  21. 39 – RUSS DISINGER  22. 11 – LAYDON PEARSON  23. 93 – MATT CARR

