Michael Buddy Kofoid Makes it Four in a Row on 2021 Season

Sprint Car & Midget News
Buddy Kofoid (center) — Danny Clum photo

Oklahoma City, OK. (03/27/2021) After a mid-race pass for the lead, the Penngrove, CA. native walks away scoring his 11th Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League win and just his fourth this season. Kofoid is on the hunt to break the record of most wins in a season which sets at 12 with Logan Seavey. Michael “Buddy” Kofoid picked up a heat race win and topped it off with another trip to victory lane to wrap up the second night of the 8th annual Turnpike Challenge at I-44 Riverside Speedway.

At the drop of the green flag, teammate to Kofoid, Brenham Crouch took the lead. Crouch led the first last and the field set in behind him. Crouch maneuvered himself around the track choosing the top side. A caution on lap 10 brings the field back together but crouch still strong with the lead.

Crouch the leader, Ryan Timms in second, and Kofoid in third bring the field back to green. Crouch still dominating on the top side and Kofoid on the hunt to grab the top position. On the track with 11 laps to go, Kofoid challenged Crouch to take the lead and stuck the slide job. Kofoid went on to lead lap 19.

Traffic closed in on the leaders and Crouch never left Kofoids tail, but Kofoid steals the win and makes it four in a row. Crouch finished in the second position, Emerson Axsom in third, Ryan Timms in fourth and Jake Neuman rounded out the top five.

The Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, Sunday March 28th at Port City Raceway. If you can’t be there in person, you can catch all of the action LIVE on MAVTV Plus.

Smith Titanium Heat 1 Winner: 19M-Ethan Mitchell

Saldana Race Products Heat 2 Winner: 71K-Dasion Pursley

Rod End Supply Heat 3 Winner: 72-Sam Johnson

Schur Build Suspensions Heat 4 Winner: 67-Buddy Kofoid

Keizer Wheels Heat 5 Winner: 52-Blake Hahn

AFCO Heat 6 Winner: 15-Emerson Axsom

Super Clean High Point: 97-Brenham Crouch

MVT Semi-Feature 1: 32-Trey Marcham

Auto Meter Semi-Features 2: 86-Brent Crews

TRD Hard Charger: 32-Trey Marcham

Realty Connect Feature Winner:  67-Buddy Kofoid

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 67-Buddy Kofoid  2. 97-Brenham Crouch  3. 15-Emerson Axsom  4. 85T-Ryan Timms 5. 3N-Jake Neuman  6. 71K-Dasion Pursley  7. 72-Sam Johnson  8. 08-Cannon McIntosh  9. 01-Bryant Wiedeman  10. 32-Trey Marcham  11. 52-Blake Hahn  12. 19M-Ethan Mitchell  13. 86-Brent Crews 14. 7U-Kyle Jones 15. 49-Joe B Miller  16. 91T-Tyler Thomas  17. 21-Emilio Hoover  18. 27BJ-Jake Bubak  19. 7M-Chance Morton  20. 9E-Caden Englehart  21. 71-Kaylee Bryson  22. 10-Rees Moran  23. 85-Jerry Coons Jr 23. 21KS-Trey Gropp

