Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Tri-City Speedway Event Postponed

AUSTIN, Texas (March 29, 2021) — Mother Nature just doesn’t want to play fair with the racing community thus far this year. With cold temperatures and a gusty northerly wind forecasted for Wednesday at Tri-City Speedway, officials with both the track and CastrolFloRacing Night in America have made the decision to postpone the series event originally scheduled for this Wednesday, March 31 at the Illinois’ oval.

The $10,000-to-win, Castrol® FloRacing Night in America race will now be held at Tri-City Speedway on Tuesday, May 25.

“We hate to postpone the race, but with cold temperatures forecasted and wind gusts forecasted to be out of the north at 25mph, that’s just not a good scenario for racers or fans. We’ve been watching the forecast for a week now, hoping it would improve, but it just keeps getting worse, so we were left with no other choice but to postpone,” Tri City Speedway promoter Tammy Gundaker said. “We’re very excited for this event, but now we’ll just have to wait a little bit longer for it to get here.”

There’s been no shortage of interest in the first-year miniseries, but Mother Nature has preempted the first two events with the originally-scheduled, season opener at 411 Motor Speedway postponed by rain from March 25 to September 23.

“It’s no doubt frustrating, but you obviously can’t control the weather. Wednesday night at Tri-City Speedway would have been a challenging experience at best for the fans, racers, and staff,” said series general manager, Ben Shelton. “We’ve had a lot of interest shown by drivers and fans, and we are ready to hit the ground running. We’re definitely looking forward to the reschedule date of Tuesday, May 25. In a lot of ways that event will serve as the kickoff to the extended Memorial Day holiday weekend of racing across the country.”

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America now has its sights set on Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, W.Va.), where the series will officially roar to life on Thursday, April 15. Super Late Models will battle for a $10,000 top prize, while the Renegades of Dirt Modifieds will contest a $1,555-to-win program and FASTRAK Late Models will race for a $1,000 top prize.

Grandstand admission for ages 11-and-up is $30, while general admission for ages 10-and-under is free. Pit admission for ages 6-and-up is $40 with pit admission for ages 5-and-under free.

The pit gates and grandstand gates open at 4:00 p.m. EST. The driver’s meeting is slated for 6:00 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action to follow

For more information on the facility, please visit www.TylerCountySpeedwayOnline.com .

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America will run from April through October with races at 10 tracks in eight states. Each event will be streamed live and on-demand only on FloRacing and also feature a new live studio show co-hosted by DirtonDirt.com’s Michael Rigsby and Derek Kessinger that includes commentary and expert analysis, social media integration via the FloSports app and special guests from the Dirt Late Model world.

In addition to races paying $10,000- to $22,000- to win, the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America also offers a points fund totaling $62,500.

Any questions regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America and its events can be directed toward series general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.renegaderacefuel.com; www.keysermanufacturing.com/brand/integra-racing-shocks-springs; www.pitstopusa.com; www.pfcbrakes.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.arizonasportshirts.com; and www.hoosiertire.com.

For complete details regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America, please visit the series landing page at www.flosports.tv/castrolfloracingnightinamerica/

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com