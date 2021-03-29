CCSDS Heads to Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park and Legit Speedway

Conway, Arkansas (03/29/21) – After a one-week break the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is ready to invade Missouri for the first time in 2021 this weekend – April 2-3 – with a trip to Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park and Legit Speedway.

On the heels of two wins in the first four events of the season, defending CCSDS Champion, Logan Martin sits atop the current standings as the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man. Two-time series titlist, Kyle Beard scored his first win of the year during the recent Cow Patty at Old No. 1 Speedway and is 50 markers out of the top spot. Meanwhile, series newcomer Ashton Winger sits third in the latest standings, just five points behind Beard.

B.J. Robinson, Brian Rickman, Morgan Bagley, Billy Moyer, Hunter Rasdon, Chad Mallett, Scott Crigler, Brayden Proctor, Jon Mitchell, Mike Collins, Terry Phillips, and Ross Farmer round out the current Top 15 in points.

Hector, Arkansas racer Brayden Proctor leads the way in the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year battle over Mike Collins, Ross Farmer, and Wesley Wise.

On Friday, April 2 Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park (Poplar Bluff, Missouri) welcomes the CCSDS to town for the first time since 2007, when Billy James and Jeff Floyd split victories at the 3/8-mile oval. The night’s program is headlined by a $3,000-to-win / $400-to-start finale. Also, in action will be Modifieds, POWRi Super Stocks, Factory Stocks, and Cruisers/FWD/RWD.

Grandstand admission (ages 13-and-up) is $20 with seniors and veterans $15, kids (ages 6-12) $8 and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit admission (ages 13-and-up) is $35 with kids (ages 6-12) $15 and children (ages 5-and-under) free.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. cst with racing action slated for 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 will find the CCSDS contingent trekking west to Gary Stolba’s Legit Speedway Park (West Plains, Missouri) for a $3,000-to-win / $400-to-start event. The night’s program is presented by West Plains Resaw Systems and Missouri Hardwood.

Also on the night’s card are Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, POWRi Super Stocks, Sportsman Late Models, and IMCA Modifieds.

Pit parking opens at noon with grandstand gates opening at 5:00 p.m., hot laps at 6:30 p.m. cst and racing action to follow.

For more information on the events, please visit www.facebook.com/PoplarBluffMotorsportsPark/ and www.LegitSpeedway.com.

The tire rule for the weekend is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a right-rear option of a Hoosier 1600 white-dot or Hoosier LM40.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com