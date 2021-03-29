HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series NewsDaison Pursley Earns Micro Win at the Turnpike Challenge

Daison Pursley Earns Micro Win at the Turnpike Challenge

Damian Pursley – Danny Clum photo

Tulsa, OK. (03/28/2021) Daison Pursley pulls off double duty and a trip to victory lane for the 8th Annual Turnpike Challenge at Port City Raceway. With only a few trips out on the 71K Keith Kunz Micro sprint, Pursley found victory in only his third start with the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro Sprints for the 2021 season.

Pursley had been dominate all weekend in the 71K and finished his night off strong ending it in victory lane. To start the 20-lap main event, Pursley lined up on the pole with Tyler Kuykendall to his outside. Purlsey jumped off to an early lead and never looked back. Ryan Timms and Kuykendall run second and third hunting down the leader.

Last night’s winner, Frank Flud challenged Kuykendall and captured the third position and set his sight on Timms. After a few cautions, the top three separate themselves from the rest of the field. Every car rolled around the bottom as Pursley made his way to the checkered flag to pick up the win. Ryan Timms got his career best finish of second and Flud finished third.

Smith Titanium Heat 1 Winner: 00 – DANIEL SHAFFER

AFCO Heat 2 Winner:14R – JAKE NAIL

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 3 Winner: 8K – TYLER KUYKENDALL

Auto Meter Heat 4 Winner: 5T-Ryan Timms 

KSE Racing Products Heat 5 Winner:81-Frank FLud 

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 71K-Daison Pursley

AFCO Semi-Feature 1: 12X-Jeffery Newell

Schoelfeld Headers Semi-Feature 2:11-Riley Goodno

Lucas Oil Hard Charger: 51B-Joe B Miller

Engler Machine & Tool Feature Winner: 71K – DAISON PURSLEY

POWRi Engler Machine & Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro League Feature Results (20 laps): 1. 71K – DAISON PURSLEY  2. 5T – RYAN TIMMS  3. 81 – FRANK FLUD  4. 51B – JOE B MILLER  5. 14R – JAKE NAIL  6. 12X – JEFFREY NEWELL  7. 96 – JAYSON CAMPBELL  8. 14X – JADE AVEDISIAN  9. 8K – TYLER KUYKENDALL  10. 51 – MATT WARD  11. 00 – DANIEL SHAFFER  12. 25J – DELANEY JOST  13. 20S – STEVEN CURBOW  14. 12 – FRANK GALUSHA  15. 39 – RUSS DISINGER  16. 71 – GAVIN BOSCHELE  17. 35 – AUBREY SMITH  18. 938 – BRADLEY FEZARD  19. 11 – RILEY GOODNO  20. 40S – SHAIN KAISER  21. 2B – GARRETT BENSON  22. 44T – TREVIN LITTLETON  23. 24T – GLENN BRATTI II

