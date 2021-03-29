Jake Neuman Stops Kofoid’s Winning Streak at the End of Turnpike Challenge

Tulsa, OK. (03/28/2021) The reigning 2020 Lucas Oil POWRi National Champion, Jake Neuman claimed the victory to close out the 8th Annual Turnpike Challenge at Port City Raceway. The New Berlin native also broke the four-race win streak of Michael “Buddy” Kofoid to end the night.

Neuman slated to start in the fourth position for the 30- lap main event found himself getting to the second position quickly. Joe B Miller took the top side early on and found the lead. After a caution on lap four in turn 3&4 for Brenham Crouch the field came back to green.

On the restart, Neuman threw a slide job and it stuck for him to take over the lead from Joe B Miller. The field behind him start battling for positions, Cannon McIntosh and Joe B are battling it out for the second position and make contact which caused Joe B to spin.

As the race heats up and the laps wound down, Jake Neuman still led but hard charging Buddy Kofoid and Emerson Axsom weren’t settling for anything besides first place. Neuman entered into lapped traffic which gave Axsom and Kofoid a chance to catch up.

Neuman prevailed and took his family owned 3N to victory lane for the first time on the 2021 season. Emerson Axsom finished second and Buddy Kofoid in third, Daison Pursley in fourth, and Cannon McIntosh rounded out the top five. The 8th Annual Turnpike Challenge has come to a close and the drivers will be back in action in two weeks in Arkansas.

Smith Titanium Heat 1 Winner: 86-Brent Crews

Saldana Race Products Heat 2 Winner: 49-Joe B Miller

Rod End Supply Heat 3 Winner: 49-Joe B Miller

Schur Built Suspensions Heat 4 Winner: 85T-Ryan Timms

Keizer Wheels Heat 5 Winner: 97-Brenham Crouch

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 49-Joe B Miller

MVT Semi-Feature 1: 91T-Tyler Thomas

Auto Meter Semi-Features 2: 44X-Wesley Smith

TRD Hard Charger: 32-Trey Marcham

Realty Connect Feature Winner: 3N-Jake Neuman

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 3N-Jake Neuman 2. 15-Emerson Axsom 3. 67-Buddy Kofoid 4. 71K-Daison Pursley 5. 08-Cannon McIntosh 6. 86-Brent Crews 7. 21K-Karter Sarff 8. 32-Trey Marcham 9. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 10. 91T-Tyler Thomas 11. 8J-Jonathan Beason 12. 72-Sam Johnson 13. 44X-Wesley Smith 14. 49-Joe B Miller 15. 19M-Ethan Mitchell 16. 97-Brenham Crouch 17. 85T-Ryan Timms 18. 71-Kaylee Bryson 19. 27B-Jake Bubak 20. 21KS-Trey Gropp 21. 7U-Kyle Jones 22. 21-Emilio Hoover 23. 67K-Cade Lewis 23. 7M-Chance Morton

The Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget League will be back in action April 16th and 17th at Little Rock Arkansas.