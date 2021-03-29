HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series NewsJake Neuman Stops Kofoid’s Winning Streak at the End of Turnpike Challenge

Jake Neuman Stops Kofoid’s Winning Streak at the End of Turnpike Challenge

Sprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series News
Jake Neuman – Danny Clum photo

Tulsa, OK. (03/28/2021) The reigning 2020 Lucas Oil POWRi National Champion, Jake Neuman claimed the victory to close out the 8th Annual Turnpike Challenge at Port City Raceway. The New Berlin native also broke the four-race win streak of Michael “Buddy” Kofoid to end the night.

Neuman slated to start in the fourth position for the 30- lap main event found himself getting to the second position quickly. Joe B Miller took the top side early on and found the lead. After a caution on lap four in turn 3&4 for Brenham Crouch the field came back to green.

On the restart, Neuman threw a slide job and it stuck for him to take over the lead from Joe B Miller. The field behind him start battling for positions, Cannon McIntosh and Joe B are battling it out for the second position and make contact which caused Joe B to spin.

As the race heats up and the laps wound down, Jake Neuman still led but hard charging Buddy Kofoid and Emerson Axsom weren’t settling for anything besides first place. Neuman entered into lapped traffic which gave Axsom and Kofoid a chance to catch up.

Neuman prevailed and took his family owned 3N to victory lane for the first time on the 2021 season. Emerson Axsom finished second and Buddy Kofoid in third, Daison Pursley in fourth, and Cannon McIntosh rounded out the top five. The 8th Annual Turnpike Challenge has come to a close and the drivers will be back in action in two weeks in Arkansas.

Smith Titanium Heat 1 Winner: 86-Brent Crews

Saldana Race Products Heat 2 Winner: 49-Joe B Miller

Rod End Supply Heat 3 Winner: 49-Joe B Miller

Schur Built Suspensions Heat 4 Winner: 85T-Ryan Timms

Keizer Wheels Heat 5 Winner: 97-Brenham Crouch

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 49-Joe B Miller

MVT Semi-Feature 1: 91T-Tyler Thomas

Auto Meter Semi-Features 2: 44X-Wesley Smith

TRD Hard Charger: 32-Trey Marcham

Realty Connect Feature Winner:  3N-Jake Neuman

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 3N-Jake Neuman  2. 15-Emerson Axsom  3. 67-Buddy Kofoid  4. 71K-Daison Pursley  5. 08-Cannon McIntosh  6. 86-Brent Crews  7. 21K-Karter Sarff  8. 32-Trey Marcham  9. 01-Bryant Wiedeman  10. 91T-Tyler Thomas  11. 8J-Jonathan Beason  12. 72-Sam Johnson  13. 44X-Wesley Smith  14. 49-Joe B Miller 15. 19M-Ethan Mitchell   16. 97-Brenham Crouch  17. 85T-Ryan Timms  18. 71-Kaylee Bryson  19. 27B-Jake Bubak  20. 21KS-Trey Gropp  21. 7U-Kyle Jones  22. 21-Emilio Hoover  23. 67K-Cade Lewis  23. 7M-Chance Morton

 

The Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget League will be back in action April 16th and 17th at Little Rock Arkansas.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Kofoid on Rails to start 2021 Turnpike Challenge at I-44
  2. Michael Buddy Kofoid Makes it Four in a Row on 2021 Season
  3. Kofoid Charges From 22nd To Take the Win at Lake Ozark Speedway
  4. KOFOID GOES BACK-TO-BACK AT MONARCH MOTOR SPEEDWAY
  5. Kofoid Seals the Deal on SPEED Weekend Night One at Lincoln Speedway
  6. Newly Crowned Champion Jake Neuman Takes Fall Fling Night 1 Victory
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleStrength wears King of America X crown
Next articleDaison Pursley Earns Micro Win at the Turnpike Challenge

Related articles

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Kofoid on Rails to start 2021 Turnpike Challenge at I-44
  2. Michael Buddy Kofoid Makes it Four in a Row on 2021 Season
  3. Kofoid Charges From 22nd To Take the Win at Lake Ozark Speedway
  4. KOFOID GOES BACK-TO-BACK AT MONARCH MOTOR SPEEDWAY
  5. Kofoid Seals the Deal on SPEED Weekend Night One at Lincoln Speedway
  6. Newly Crowned Champion Jake Neuman Takes Fall Fling Night 1 Victory

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: