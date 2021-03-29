Joe Godsey Claims First Win of 2021 with Thunderbird Triumph



Roth Motorsports Set for CCSDS Missouri Doubleheader



BENTONVILLE, Ark. (03/29/21) – Joe Godsey maneuvered his Homes by Roth No. 14G Waco Title/ Ridout Lumber Company/ Kimbel Services/ MB Customs / Cornett Racing Engine Super Late Model to his first victory of the season on Friday night.

The triumph came at Oklahoma’s Thunderbird Speedway with the Sooner Late Model Series.

“We’ve been burning up the highways to start the year with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. We’ve learned a lot about our new cars, and we’ve taken our lumps as well racing with the best in the business, so it was nice to see all of the hard work payoff with a win on Friday night,” Godsey said. “On Saturday night, we had a great car again, but I messed up in the heat race and that put us way behind. We charged from 21st to second, so overall it was a pretty good weekend.

“I just want to say ‘thank you’ to Roth Motorsports and all of our sponsors, who relentlessly support my racing program.”

On Friday afternoon, Jeff Roth and Joe Godsey made the trek to Thunderbird Speedway (Muskogee, Okla.) to take part in the opening round of the two-day Okie Dirt Classic. Drawing 26 Sooner Late Model Series entries, Joe passed seven cars in his heat to pick up the eight-lap victory while Jeff gained five spots to place third.

Tracking down race-long pacesetter Kip Hughes on lap 24 of the feature, Godsey led the final two circuits to capture his first win of the season and a $750 prize. Hughes, Hayden Ross, Justin Wells, and Clay Julian trailed him to the checkers. Roth was a lap-19 retiree from the 25-lapper.

The following night, Roth secured his spot into the $750-to-win A-Main with a fifth-place finish in his heat while Godsey came in seventh. Wheeling his way into the Top-5, Joe passed 19 cars in the 25-lapper to fish second, following Jacob Magee across the line with Kaleb Roach, Clay Julian, and Hayden Ross rounding out the Top-5. Jeff Roth improved two spots to register an 11th-place finish.

For full results from these events, please visit www.SoonerLateModelSeries.com.

The team now sets its sights on a Show-Me State doubleheader with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series. A pair of $3,000-to-win races are on the docket with action opening on Friday at Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park (Poplar Bluff, Missouri) before shifting to Legit Speedway Park (West Plains, Missouri) on Saturday night.

More information on the events, can be found at www.COMPDirt.com .

For the latest team news and updates on Roth Motorsports, please visit www.TeamRothMotorsports.com.

