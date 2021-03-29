Joseph Joiner Pockets $4,000 for SAS Tri-County Speedway Victory

MILTON, Fla. (03/29/21) – Joseph Joiner registered his first victory of the 2021 season on Saturday night. The $4,000 victory came at Tri-County Speedway aboard his Marshall Industrial Technologies No. 10 Three Trade Consultants/ Law Offices of Cole & Davis/ Capital Race Cars Super Late Model.

Joseph Joiner swept the night’s Southern All-Star Racing Series program at the south Alabama oval.

“I know they’ve made some changes to the track (Tri-County Speedway), but on practice night to me it didn’t look a whole lot different, and we had some good notes from last year. We were able to build on those and come away with our first win of the year,” Joiner noted. “We’ve been fast to start the year but haven’t had much luck on our side until Saturday night. Thanks to all of our great sponsors, who help make this all possible.”

After posting the fastest lap in the first of two qualifying groups, Joseph was locked into the pole position for the 40-lap finale.

With $4,000 up for grabs, Joiner led all 40 laps of the Battle in the Swamp A-Main to capture his third-career Southern All-Star Racing Series victory.

For complete results from the event, please visit www.SASDirt.com.

The team is currently finalizing their plans for the upcoming racing weekend.

Watch the full Hunt the Front vlog episode from the event on the HTF YouTube Channel.

The Hunt the Front racing team would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Marshall Industrial Technologies, Vonbohn Products, Trading Paint, Three Trade Consultants, The Law Offices of Cole & Davis, Capital Race Cars, Penske Racing Shocks, Dirt Track Bank, Base Racing Fuel & Oil, QA1, Go Lithium, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Jones Racing Products, DirtCarLift.com, Schoenfeld Headers, Velocita-USA, Robert & Sons Aluminum, Dirt Defender, StopTech Brakes, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

