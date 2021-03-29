Logan Roberson Bags First Win of 2021 Season



American All-Star Racing Series Doubleheader on Deck

WAYNESBORO, Va. (03/29/21) – Logan Roberson dominantly claimed his first win of the 2021 season on Saturday at Winchester Speedway. The victory marked the 81st of his career aboard his Gunter’s Honey. No. 17 Wynbridge Inc. / Russ King Racing XR1 Rocket Chassis Limited Late Model.

“Not only was it our first win of the 2021 season, but it was a landmark achievement for our team. We’ve now won a Crate Late Model, Limited Late Model, and Super Late Model feature at Winchester, and that’s something our team is proud to be able to say,” Roberson said. “We’ll take this win and prepare to head south this coming weekend to chase a pair of big checks with the American All-Star Series.”

On Saturday afternoon Logan Roberson made the short trip to his home track, Winchester Speedway (Winchester, Va.), where he returned to the driver’s seat of his Franklin Enterprises No. 17 Late Model. Picking up a heat race win in Limited Late Model competition, Roberson locked into the pole for the feature.

Leading flag-to-flag, Logan cruised to his first win of the season, which came over Wesley Bonebrake, Justin Dillman, Travis Campbell, and Craig Parrill. He earned $1,200 for his winning performance.

For full results from the event, please visit www.WinchesterVASpeedway.com.

This weekend – April 2-3 – Logan will take part in the season openers with the American All-Star Series. Weekend festivities include a $2,000-to-win affair on Friday night at Boyd’s Speedway and a $2,500-to-win event on Saturday at Mountain View Raceway (Sprint City, Tennessee).

More information on the weekend can be found by visiting www.CrateRacing.com.

Logan Roberson would like to thank his marketing partners, which include E-Z-GO, Bobby’s Towing Service, Gunters Honey, RBS Auto Sales, Virginia Motor Speedway Wynbridge, Inc., Grassroots Sports TV, Dirt Track Bank, Clary’s Used Cars, Russ King Racing, Dirt Defender, Blue Ridge Treescapes, Pro Fabrication Headers & Exhaust, NAPA Auto Parts, QA1 Driveshafts, XS Power Batteries, Keizer Wheels, VP Racing Fuels, Swift Springs, Integra Shocks, Hooker Harness, ZMax, Sweet Manufacturing, Rocket Chassis, Butlerbuilt, Boyd Bilt, Hoosier Racing Tire, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Logan Roberson, please visit www.LoganRoberson.com as well the team’s social media channels at www.facebook.com/Loganrobersonracing/ and www.twitter.com/ThuggNasty17 .

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com