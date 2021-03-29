Schatz looks ahead to Federated Auto Parts Raceway doubleheader

FARGO, N.D. (March 28, 2021) – Following a visit to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri over the weekend, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars will head to another short track in the Show-Me State, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s event will be Schatz’s 50th career start at the high-banked one-third mile oval. While the most recent of his two career wins at the speedway came in 2015, the 10-time series champion comes into the weekend riding a streak of 33 consecutive top 10 finishes at the track, dating back to 2004.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to Pevely and seeing what we can do,” said Schatz. “That’s always been a place where we’ve gotten around really well. In the feature, we usually get into lapped traffic pretty quick and that allows a driver to move around the track and make some passes.”

Schatz’s two most recent visits to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 came last August during the Ironman 55 weekend. Both were top five efforts for the Tony Stewart Racing No. 15 team.

Schatz currently sits tied for fourth in the point standings with Sheldon Haudenschild, 60 markers out of the lead.

Last Friday night’s event at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Missouri was washed out, leaving the third annual Jason Johnson Classic at Lake Ozark as the lone event of the weekend. The track presented fast and tacky, yet rough and choppy conditions in the main event.

Rolling off 12th on the grid for the 30-lapper, Schatz slowly picked off positions while working his way forward. Making it as high as ninth in the running order, a couple of bad bounces relegated him back to the 11th position at the checkers.

If you can’t make it to Pevely, Missouri this weekend, catch all the action on DIRTVision.com.

Schatz and the entire Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing team would like to thank all of their great partners for their continued support!

Carquest Auto Parts, Curb Records, Ford Performance, Sage Fruit, Digital Ally, Mobil 1, Absolute Automation & Security, Rush Truck Centers, Advance Auto Parts,Hunt Brothers Pizza, J&J Auto Racing.

Schatz’s Statbook:

2021 Sprint Car Results

Races: 17

Wins: 2

Top Fives: 11

Top Tens: 15

2021 World of Outlaws Results:

Races: 9

Wins: 0

Top Fives: 6

Top Tens: 7

