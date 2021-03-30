Highland Speedway kicks off 2021 on Saturday, April 3rd!

APRIL 3, 2021

((2021)) — 60th Season at Highland Speedway🏁

⬛️OPENING NIGHT⬛️ April 3rd 2021

This night features: Bi-State Battle UMP Late Models, UMP Modifieds, UMP Pro Modifieds, and Street Stocks

Pit gates open at 3:00

Grandstands open at 5:30

Racing starts at 6:45pm

✔️$15 for grandstand entry, kids 12 and under are free accompanied by an adult!

✔️ $30 for pit passes, kids 12 and under $15

Check out highlandspeedway.com for additional details.