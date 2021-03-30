Highland Speedway kicks off 2021 on Saturday, April 3rd!

APRIL 3, 2021
((2021)) — 60th Season at Highland Speedway🏁
✔️$15 for grandstand entry, kids 12 and under are free accompanied by an adult!
((2021)) — 60th Season at Highland Speedway🏁
⬛️OPENING NIGHT⬛️ April 3rd 2021
This night features: Bi-State Battle UMP Late Models, UMP Modifieds, UMP Pro Modifieds, and Street Stocks
Pit gates open at 3:00
Grandstands open at 5:30
Racing starts at 6:45pm
✔️$15 for grandstand entry, kids 12 and under are free accompanied by an adult!
✔️ $30 for pit passes, kids 12 and under $15
Check out highlandspeedway.com for additional details.