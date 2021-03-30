HomeIllinoisHighland SpeedwayHighland Speedway kicks off 2021 on Saturday, April 3rd!

Highland Speedway kicks off 2021 on Saturday, April 3rd!

IllinoisHighland SpeedwayRace Track News
APRIL 3, 2021

((2021)) — 60th Season at Highland Speedway🏁
⬛️OPENING NIGHT⬛️ April 3rd 2021
This night features: Bi-State Battle UMP Late Models, UMP Modifieds, UMP Pro Modifieds, and Street Stocks
Pit gates open at 3:00
Grandstands open at 5:30
Racing starts at 6:45pm

✔️$15 for grandstand entry, kids 12 and under are free accompanied by an adult!
✔️ $30 for pit passes, kids 12 and under $15

Check out highlandspeedway.com for additional details.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Highland Speedway set for exciting Easter weekend night of racing on Saturday, April 20th
  2. Lucky 40 / King Kong Korte Night kicks off 2017 season at Highland Speedway this Saturday, March 18th!
  3. Join us for 70’s Night at Highland Speedway on Saturday, April 20th! Come dressed in your best 70’s outfits for your chance at prizes!
  4. 97.5 The Rock brings “Kids Dash for Cash Night” to Highland Speedway for Kids ages 5 & 6 on Saturday, April 13th!
  5. Join us for 70’s Night at Highland Speedway on Saturday, April 27th! Come dressed in your best 70’s outfits for your chance at prizes!
  6. Highland Speedway is Swinging back to the Seventies on Saturday, April 26th with 70’s Night!
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleSpringfield Raceway Ready To Start 2021 Championship Chase

Related articles

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Highland Speedway set for exciting Easter weekend night of racing on Saturday, April 20th
  2. Lucky 40 / King Kong Korte Night kicks off 2017 season at Highland Speedway this Saturday, March 18th!
  3. Join us for 70’s Night at Highland Speedway on Saturday, April 20th! Come dressed in your best 70’s outfits for your chance at prizes!
  4. 97.5 The Rock brings “Kids Dash for Cash Night” to Highland Speedway for Kids ages 5 & 6 on Saturday, April 13th!
  5. Join us for 70’s Night at Highland Speedway on Saturday, April 27th! Come dressed in your best 70’s outfits for your chance at prizes!
  6. Highland Speedway is Swinging back to the Seventies on Saturday, April 26th with 70’s Night!

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: