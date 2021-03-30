HomeRace Track NewsMissouriSpringfield Raceway Ready To Start 2021 Championship Chase

Springfield Raceway Ready To Start 2021 Championship Chase

Springfield,Mo.- The “Quick-Quarter” of The Springfield Raceway will be ready to begin the Championship Chase Saturday April 3rd with Racing action to begin at 6:30.

Action will feature IMCA Modifieds, USRA B MODS, The Midwest Modz A class and B class, Pure Stocks, Legends, and Mini Lates as drivers are ready to display the new looks of their cars to excite the crowd at the track that never seems to disappoint on the High-Banked dirt oval.

Defending Champions include Jody Tillman Bad Boy Mower IMCA Modifieds, Jackie Dalton USRA B Mods, Jaren Martin Midwest Modz A Class, Riley Duncan Midwest Modz B Class, James Redus Pure Stocks, Grayson Cox Legends,

The pit gates will open at 3PM while hot laps will begin around the 5:50 time frame with racing to follow. Draw cut off for the drivers will be around 5:45 PM time frame.

Grandstand gates will open at 5PM with Adult admission is only $15 while kids 6 through school ages is only $2. 5 and under are Free in the Grandstands.

Springfield Raceway does offer Wi-Fi to enhance your live visit with the action.

For more information visit the Facebook page or website

 

