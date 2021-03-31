Diamond Dozen: 12 things (plus two) to watch this season at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (March 31, 2021) – As the days and hours count down toward the first green flag of the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season with Saturday night’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series opener, here are 12 things (plus two) to watch from now until the final checkered flag flies this fall:

1 – The full, three-day Show-Me 100 is BACK! For the first time since 2018 – Mother Nature and pandemic permitting – the 29th edition of the Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com will celebrate its traditional three-day format May 27-29. Two years ago, damage from a tornadic-like storm three days before the event forced cancellation of one of dirt-rack racing’s crown jewels; last year, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the Show-Me 100 to a one-day show in July.

2 – New class, new faces. The O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars debut as a new weekly division after appearing twice in 2020 as a guest class. Look for several newcomers on the scene in the full-bodied stock cars, along with some familiar faces from the former Street Stock division. It should make for a fun combination and competitive racing.

3 – Early Late Model clash for big cash. The first special event of the season finds the Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models in the two-day, 8th annual MLRA Spring Nationals Presented by RacingJunk.com on April 9-10. MLRA Series Director Ernie Leftwich announced recently a significant purse increase with the MLRA feature on April 9 paying $5,000 to win and $500 to start and the April 10 winner earning $10,000 with $600 to start. The Spring Nationals winners’ shares originally were $3,000 and $5,000. Don’t be surprised if some Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series drivers drop in.

4 – Open-wheel fever strikes twice. Due to the delayed start of the 2020 season, open-wheel fans had to wait until the fall for their favorites. But this year, the 10th annual Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown – with the ASCS Warrior Region, ASCS Sooner Region, POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints and POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets – is set for April 24. One of the majors returns in the fall with the 11th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial Sept. 16-18 featuring the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Cars and POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Wingless Sprints.

5 – Speed on the water. If drag-boat racing is your thing, Lake Lucas will be buzzing with four multi-day events this season sanctioned by the Kentucky Drag Boat Association. The KDBA Drag Boat Spring Opener is set for May 14-16, KDBA Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas is June 12-13, the KDBA Summer Shootout event July 31-Aug. 1 and the 11th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals Sept. 3-5. The first three have $30,000 purses and the finale $37,500 in prize money.

6 – Reed chases three-peat and other returning champs. On the dirt track, Robbie Reed of Mexico, Missouri, will be chasing a third straight Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified track championship. Other reigning champs looking to repeat are Kris Jackson in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods (he has five track championships total) and Cole Henson in the Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Model division. Henson dethroned Johnny Fennewald last year, ending Fennewald’s title streak at three.

7 – USRA Fall Nationals debut this fall. Look for a huge field of cars as the Summit USRA Nationals move to Lucas Oil Speedway for the first time, Oct. 7-9. The USRA Modifieds, American Racer USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods and Mensink Racing Products USRA Hobby Stocks will be in action all three nights. USRA Tuners join the card Friday and Saturday.

8 – Fireworks and Thursday Night Thunder. It what’s become a popular tradition, the Weekly Racing Series again will run a special Thursday edition prior to July 4, this year falling on July 1. Presented by Casey’s General Store and KY3, the Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models will be the featured class of the evening as they run a 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main event courtesy of Rains Ice. A giant fireworks show courtesy of AM Pyrotechnics will light up the night sky at the conclusion of the racing program and it also will be Kids Night at the Races with the annual bicycle giveaway at intermission.

9 – Best in the Modified land. The United States Modified Touring Series always puts on a sensational show and this year it rolls into Lucas Oil Speedway on Aug. 7 for the 12th annual USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout. It’s the only scheduled visit for the USMTS series in Wheatland. The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars also are on the program.

10 – Shining like a mid-summer Diamond. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series stars return to Lucas Oil Speedway on July 17th for the 15th annual CMH Diamond Nationals. The nation’s elite Late Model drivers will chase the $15,000 winner’s share and prestigious diamond ring. The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds also will be in action gunning for a top prize of $1,000 and the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars go after $750 to win.

11 – Taking a trip Off Road. Look for Off Road action a couple of times this season, beginning with the Kansas City Off Road Racing Association’s visit on June 26 as the Midwest sportsman racers tackle the track. Race classes will include Youth UTV 170 Stock, 170 Modified and 570, Adult UTV Sportsman, Women, Pro Turbo, Pro NA, along with Mini Stock Truck, 1600 Buggy, and Open Truck class. A second KCORRA event is scheduled for Aug. 21.

12 – Powerful pullers. Some of the nation’s most-powerful trucks and tractors return for the always-popular Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Nationals, Sept. 24-25. Classes tentatively scheduled on Night One are the LightWeight Super Stock Tractors, Mini Rod tractors, Limited Pro Stock Diesel Trucks and Limited Pro Stock Tractors. Night Two finds Super Modified Tractors, Unlimited Super Stock Tractors, Super Farm Tractors, Super Modified 2WD Trucks, Pro Modified 4WD Trucks and 10,000 Pro Stock Tractors tentatively on the slate.

13 – Monster Trucks to finish with power. In what’s become a traditional way to conclude the season, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Monster Truck Show-Eve of Destruction is set for Oct. 23. Along with eight of the nation’s elite Monster Trucks, there is Pro and Stock Tuff Truck Racing, a Monster Truck Backflip, a Pit Party with autographs and the Mighty Monster Bus Ride Truck. Fans also are encourage to celebrate Halloween a bit early by wearing your costume and collecting sweet treats.

14 – Not just limited to horse power. There’s more than motors involved in Lucas Oil Speedway entertainment as the Amped Up Pro Bull Tour returns June 25-26 in front of the dirt track grandstands with award winning bulls and champion bull riders competing on back-to-back nights.

Spring Opener: Saturday’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series Spring Opener Presented by Benne Media will find the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods, O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars and Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models in action. Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7:05.

Drivers who have not yet done so are encouraged to register much of their paperwork information ahead of time with MyRacePass at

myracepass.com/tracks/1865/registrations/3584. Upon entering the basic information, drivers will be able to bypass almost all paperwork at the track.

Drivers can also save time at check in by printing off the driver registration paperwork, including a W-9, from the Lucas Oil Speedway website, completing it ahead of time and bringing it in with them.

USRA Modifieds, USRA B-Mods and USRA Stock Car drivers all have to purchase their USRA Licenses directly from USRA prior to the first event, with only temporary licenses sold at the track. ULMA Late Model drivers can purchase their licenses in advance or at the speedway office.

Ticket Prices:

Adults (16 and over) $12

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $9

Youth (ages 6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $30

Pit pass $30

Suite available for opening night: A 18-seat suite on the third level, offering prime viewing from inside or outside, is available for opening night. Individual seats are $24 with food and drinks not included, though a host/hostess will be available to take food and drink orders. Call the speedway office at (417) 282-5984 for more information.

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.

