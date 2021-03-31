Jason Johnson Classic is SWEET !!!

by Don Martin STLRacing.com

Last weekend I attended the Jason Johnson Classic at Lake Ozark Speedway sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series. The event paid $15,000 to win and it was Brad Sweet in the Kasey Kahne Racing #49 Napa Sprint car taking the honors. The event was scheduled for 41 laps but was shortened to 30 due to track conditions.

The Lake Ozark Crew did a fantastic job just to even try to pull this race off. The entire day and evening they continued to grade and roll the track in but with all the rain in the area the last few days made it really tough. It was a standing room only crowd and it was down right a chilly night with temps in the 40’s with a heavy frigid wind.

Coming into the event Grass Valley, California driver Brad Sweet the 2-Time World of Outlaw Champion and back to back champion had the point lead and proved again at Lake Ozark Speedway he is again the guy to beat in 2021. Sweet led every lap of the feature and had some pressure midway from Sheldon Haudenschild in the Stenhouse/Marshall NOS Energy Drink #17. Sweet drove a perfect race and made it look easy going thru lapped traffic. Sheldon took home the runner-up spot and Australian James McFadden took home third and the final podium position. This was McFadden’s second weekend in the race car, he was in Australia celebrating the birth of his child. He drives for Kasey Kahne and I can promise you this, he is going to win some races this year. Logan Schuchart and Carson Macedo rounded out the top five. Macedo drives the Jason Johnson Racing #41.

Sweet continues to lead the points after his win of course with Logan Schuchart, David Gravel, Sheldon Haudenschild and Donny Schatz rounding out the top five in points.

In closing 31 World of Outlaws sprint cars were on hand for the event, the stand were packed, and I the staff did an incredible job of getting the show in. The track definitely had some character last Saturday night some will say maybe too much. If you have not been to an Outlaw show you need to get a couple on your calendar, this group of gladiators is something to watch. Anyone can win on any given night the talent is just incredible.

The series will now head to Federated Auto Parts located in Pevely, Missouri. The little bullring provides some of the best racing. The two day event will kick off next Friday Apri 2nd. It will also be Rico Abreu first outlaw race of the year. He will be in his familiar #24.

See you at I-55 next weekend folks !!