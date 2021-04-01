Brian Brown Optimistic Heading Into High-Banked Pevely, Missouri Oval This Weekend

Brian Brown Optimistic Heading Into High-Banked Missouri Oval This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions – ELDON, Mo. (April 1, 2021) – Brian Brown is invading Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 this weekend for a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series doubleheader.

It will mark the second straight weekend that Brown will compete in his home state of Missouri after tackling the Jason Johnson Classic hosted by Lake Ozark Speedway last Saturday.

March 27 – Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. – Qualifying: 14; Heat race: 6 (5); Feature: 20 (17).

“First of all, it was great to see a huge crowd out to support the Jason Johnson Classic after last year with crowds only being half full,” Brown said. “It was great to see a full crowd there.

“In qualifying I messed up turns one and two both laps. A tenth of a second gets you in the top six versus being 14th. We were sixth in the heat and then rode around there in the A Main around 15th or so. Brad (Sweet) was obviously on a different level and we got lapped. We just pulled off to save our equipment based on the track conditions.”

UP NEXT – Friday and Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo., with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

“I’m looking forward to Pevely,” Brown said. “Pevely is a place where we’ve had a couple podium finishes with the World of Outlaws and been really good. I feel we’ll have a good opportunity to have a good run. Every week seems like we’re getting better and better. Chad, Nate and my dad are relentless. It doesn’t matter what the outcome is they are here on Monday morning ready to rock and roll and ready to figure out how we can get better. I’m the same watching as much video, staying in shape, doing everything I can to make sure we’re ready to go every single time we hit the track. Our great partners, too, with Casey’s, FVP and really all of our partners that are able to support us is huge. We had some Ditzfeld Transfer family members there last weekend. It started off with Ron Ditzfeld and went to Steve and Sam Ditzfeld, which are the boys. Now the grandkids are coming and supporting it. It’s just awesome to have the generations love the sport as much as their grandpa did and as much as I do.”

SEASON STATS –

11 races, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s, 4 top 15s, 10 top 20s

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.BrianBrownRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianBrown21

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Brian-Brown-Racing-200630163294222/

About Casey’s General Stores –

Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Often located in the heart of its communities, Casey’s General Stores provides freshly prepared foods, quality gasoline, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) Casey’s made-to-order sub sandwiches. Learn more and order online at http://www.Caseys.com.

About FVP –

FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price.

The FVP brand started with competitively priced OEM quality batteries, filters, and radiators for cars, trucks and specialty vehicles. FVP now proudly offers a full line of batteries for all of your automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs. FVP also offers a wide array of condensers, hub assemblies, motor oil, oil filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, transmission filters, antifreeze, DEF, and chemicals.

FVP products are verified, proven, and built to the industry’s highest quality standards. Visit http://www.FVPparts.com to learn more.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Ditzfeld Transfer

Ditzfeld, Inc., which is located in Sedalia, Mo., is one of the Midwest’s leading transportation, warehouse and distribution service providers. In addition to transportation, the business has grown to include residential and commercial container and trash services as well as charter bus services. For more information, visit http://www.DitzfeldInc.com.

“Ditzfeld Transfer was my first ever sponsor,” Brown said. “They have a great business and are a great family. It’s cool that as we continue to grow and travel more that we have our original partners like Ditzfeld Transfer.”

Brian Brown Racing would also like to thank Casey’s, FVP, Impact Signs, Awnings, Wraps, FVP Stay Tuned, Rams Racing, Champion Brands, MC Power, Weld Wheels, Housby, Maxim Racing, J.D. Welding & Machine, Rowdy Energy, Smiley’s Racing Products, The Waldinger Corporation, Factory Kahne Shocks, C & M Lawn & Landscape, Lincoln Electric, K&N Filters, www.HostIowa.net, FSR Racing Products, Blue Springs Ford Collision Center, Fultz Excavating, SalCo, Ti64, ATL Tanks, Wolfe Eye Clinic, Bell Helmets, K1 RaceGear, Clem’s Helmets, Vortex Wings, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Kenny’s Components, Rod End Supply, Winters Performance Products, Cometic Gaskets, KSE Racing Products, ISC Racers Tape, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Racing Optics, Veteran’s Community Project, Donovan, Hoosier Tires, XYZ Machining, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Red Devil Brakes, Schoenfeld Headers, 6B Apparel, Garrett Racing Engines and MSD Ignition for their continued support.

BRIAN BROWN RACING –

Brian Brown Racing is a professional winged sprint car team that is based in Grain Valley, Mo. Brian Brown, who is the owner and driver, has amassed more than 120 feature victories and three track championships at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, since the team was created in 2008. For more information, visit http://www.BrianBrownRacing.com .