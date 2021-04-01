Bryan Bernheisel Home from the Hospital and on the Mend

Bernheisel Family Expresses Gratitude for Outpouring from Racing Community



JONESTOWN, Pa. (04/01/21) – Bryan Bernheisel was involved in a freak accident last Friday at Pennsylvania’s Williams Grove Speedway. During heat race action on a lightning-fast surface, Bernheisel’s familiar No. 119 Dieffenbach’s entry experienced maximum traction before flipped wildly out of the facility in turn one.

The ensuing accident resulted in neck and back fractures as well as an injured wrist. The 35-year-old racer has since undergone surgery for his neck fractures, and has now returned to his Jonestown, Pa. home.

The team’s patriarch and Bryan’s father, Jim Bernheisel recently issued the following statement:

“We are thrilled to let everyone know that Bryan is home from the hospital. As most of you already know, he suffered a significant injury that required surgery. We are thankful for the many people that have reached out to us in this difficult time. We especially appreciate the prayers of our brothers and sisters in Christ. Bryan has a long road of recovery ahead of him, but with a supportive family, friends, and God’s grace we are hopeful for the future.”

Jim Bernheisel also expressed extreme gratitude to the William’s Grove Speedway’s track safety crew staff, and the care they took.

“We want to publicly thank the Williams Grove track safety crew, which did a great job. They removed Bryan from the car with great care, which minimized his injuries.”

With the Bernheisel family now breathing a sigh of relief with Bryan back home and on the mend, they now turn their attention to the accident and what can be done to prevent similar accidents for other racers moving forward.

“We are diligently working to isolate exactly how the injury occurred to hopefully help others in the future. We have been in contact with other car builders, seat manufacturers, and safety specialists,” said Jim Bernheisel. “We will gladly share any information we find at the appropriate time.”

Last but definitely not least, the Bernheisel family would like to thank the racing community for their outpouring of concern. It has been heartwarming for the Bernheisels during this trying time, and they are forever grateful for the support.

Cards or notes for Bryan can be sent to:

Bernheisel Race Cars, Inc.

1 Bordnersville Rd.

Jonestown, PA 17038

