Dennis Erb, Jr. Seventh in Cherokee Prelim; Illini 100 Weekend Ahead

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing made their way to Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina on March 26-27 for the richest event in the history of the renowned speedplant. The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series presided over the ‘Rock Gault Memorial,’ which started on Friday with a pair of split-field, $5,000 to win preliminary events. Dennis Erb, Jr. laid down the thirteenth quickest time in Group A during the qualifying session prior to running seventh in his loaded heat race. Dennis then rolled off from the inside of the seventh row in his 25-lap feature and was able to work his way past six competitors en route to a solid seventh place showing.

The lucrative two-day program was then scheduled to conclude on Saturday evening with the ‘Rock Gault Memorial’ finale, which was set to pay out a gargantuan $40,000 top prize. Unfortunately, inclement weather during the afternoon forced track and series officials to postpone the race. No makeup date was immediately announced. Complete results from Cherokee Speedway can be viewed by pointing your Internet browser to www.woolms.com.

The #28 team will have a relatively short trip from their Carpentersville, Illinois race shop to compete this upcoming weekend (April 2-3), as they are set to invade Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois. The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series will preside over the 13th edition of the ‘Illini 100,’ which will kick off on Friday night with a $6,000 to win, 25-lap preliminary feature. The ‘Illini 100’ weekend will then wrap up at the 1/4-mile bullring on Saturday evening with a 75-lap headliner that boasts a whopping $20,000 payday. Dennis comes into the weekend sixth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings and will look to gain valuable points in his home state. Additional information concerning the lucrative weekend in the Land of Lincoln can be accessed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com.

