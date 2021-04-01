Tanner English Earns Second Win of 2021 at Clarksville; Readies for Illini 100!

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Tanner English, of Benton, Kentucky, picked up the second victory of his young 2021 racing season on Sunday, March 28 in an impromptu stop to Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee! After several special events were wiped out across the region due to heavy weekend rainfall, Tanner wound up at Clarksville and promptly laid down the quickest lap overall during the qualifying session to earn the pole position for the DIRTcar Super Late Model main event. Tanner then led each and every circuit of the 15-lapper to pocket the $1,500 top prize ahead of David Seibers, Richard Frost, Charles Zimmerman, and Matthew Kinslow! Full results from his second win of the year at the Clarksville oval can be accessed online at www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

“It was good to drop into Clarksville and get a win on Sunday,” quoted English this week via telephone. “We had planned to run some other races, but when those rained out and Clarksville ran on Sunday, it made sense to sneak in there and get some laps. I was able to try some different things on the car and hopefully we learned a thing or two. Thanks to the Riggs family and all of our sponsors for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to racing this weekend at Farmer City – it’s usually a pretty racy joint and hopefully we can put on a great show for the fans up there!”

Next up for the #81e Riggs Motorsports team will be a trip to Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois on April 2-3. The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series will preside over the 13th edition of the ‘Illini 100,’ which will kick off on Friday night with a $6,000 to win, 25-lap preliminary feature. The ‘Illini 100’ weekend will then wrap up at the 1/4-mile bullring on Saturday evening with a 75-lap headliner that boasts a whopping $20,000 payday. Additional information concerning the lucrative weekend in the Land of Lincoln can be viewed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

