Donny Walden Jumps Behind Wheel of MB Customs Machine for 2021 Campaign!

(BLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS) After the last several seasons of piloting the same family-owned MasterSbilt racecar, Donny Walden and his #1w team were able to update their program over the off-season with the purchase of a brand-new MB Customs racecar. Prepared with the help of fellow Bloomington, Illinois driver Jason Feger, who is the proprietor of Hustler Speed Shop, Donny is excited about the car and ready for his 2021 campaign to begin.

“It has been several years since I have been this excited to get back racing again,” quoted Walden on obtaining the new racecar. “For the first time in over a decade, we are going to fire off with a brand new car, a fresh engine under the hood, and a new shock program!”

Walden Racing unfortunately came up just shy in getting the new ride ready for this weekend’s annual ‘Illini 100’ at Farmer City Raceway. However, the team plans to start their 2021 season next Friday, April 9 in a weekly DIRTcar Super Late Model program at the Farmer City, Illinois oval. They are then slated to invade Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois on Saturday, April 10, as the MARS Racing Series will preside over a $5,000 to win shootout. You can view their entire tentative schedule by clicking on www.DonnyWalden.com.

“I feel that the MB Customs brand is going to be a great fit with my driving style and the timing was right to make the change now,” Walden went on to say. “Having Jason (Feger) – who lives five minutes down the road from me – and Billy (Drake) nearby as well, it will be helpful to have their collective input on things when needed. Both Feger and Drake have been good in MB Customs stuff throughout Illinois the last two seasons, so I’m excited to turn laps in one as well!”

When asked how this chassis change all came about Donny said, “Jimmy (Mars) and his guys in Menomonie, Wisconsin build a great piece first and foremost. With Jason stepping up to make this deal happen and helping in getting the car assembled, I will be forever grateful. Jason is no stranger to my family, as he worked for Walden Automotive & Tire for several years before leaving to pursue a full-time racing career. I look forward to working closely with him and hopefully all of us in MB cars in central Illinois will have great seasons.”

Donny Walden and Walden Racing would like to thank all of their sponsors including: Walden Automotive & Tire, Randy’s Pre-Owned Motors, Limelite Graphics, Next Generation Polished Concrete Coating, LS Mechanical, Creative Kitchens & Baths, Prochnow Auctions, Clinton Auto Auction, Murphy Enterprises, Mackinaw Valley Powder Coating, MB Customs Race Cars, Rhyne Competition Engines, Hustler Speed Shop, Copley Electric, Delph Communications, Advanced Racing Suspensions, Performance Bodies, Hooker Harness, Radical Racegear, Arizona Sport Shirts, Hoosier Tire Midwest, Gotta Race, The Joie of Seating, and Allstar Performance.

For the latest dirt on Walden Racing throughout the year, point your Internet browser to the brand-new www.DonnyWalden.com or follow them on various social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.

