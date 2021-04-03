Billy Moyer Masters Poplar Bluff for CCSDS $3,000 Victory

CCSDS Invasion Slated for Legit Speedway on Saturday

Poplar Bluff, Missouri (04/02/21) – For the first time in more than a decade, the stars and cars of the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil thundered into Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park on Friday night.

The series’ return to the 3/8-mile oval for the first time since 2007 found Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer, Billy Moyer visiting COMP Cams Victory Lane. The Arkansas racer overcame a green-white-checkered finish that saw the originally-scheduled 30 lapper extend into a lap-31 overtime.

Moyer snared the lead from NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter, Hunter Rasdon on the second circuit and held the top spot throughout the remainder of the event to claim the $3,000 top prize, which marked his 13th-career CCSDS win.

Eighth-starting Tony Jackson Jr. crossed the finish line in second with Brian Rickman, Billy Moyer Jr., and 20th-starting Ashton Winger rounding out the Top-5 finishers.

Hunter Rasdon ran in the Top 5 throughout the feature before mechanical woes relegated him to a 17th-place finish on the final lap.

Saturday, April 3 will find the CCSDS contingent trekking west to Gary Stolba’s Legit Speedway Park (West Plains, Missouri) for a $3,000-to-win / $400-to-start event. The night’s program is presented by West Plains Resaw Systems and Missouri Hardwood.

Also on the night’s card are Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, POWRi Super Stocks, Sportsman Late Models, and IMCA Modifieds.

Pit parking opens at noon with grandstand gates opening at 5:00 p.m., hot laps at 6:30 p.m. cst and racing action to follow.

For more information on the events, please visit www.facebook.com/PoplarBluffMotorsportsPark/ and www.LegitSpeedway.com.

The tire rule for the weekend is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a right-rear option of a Hoosier 1600 white-dot or Hoosier LM40.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – April 2, 2021

Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park (Poplar Bluff, Missouri)

Feature Results (31 Laps)

1)Billy Moyer 2)Tony Jackson Jr. 3)Brian Rickman 4)Billy Moyer Jr. 5)Ashton Winger 6)B.J. Robinson 7)Logan Martin 8)Mason Oberkramer 9)Rick Rickman 10)Austin Rettig 11)Morgan Bagley 12)Mike Collins 13)Todd Hall 14)Brayden Proctor 15)Wesley Wise 16)Scott Crigler 17)Hunter Rasdon 18)Robby Moore 19)Jesse Stovall 20)Chad Mallett 21)Brett Frazier 22)Kyle Beard

DNS: Chris Jones, Brennon Willard, Jeff Herzog, Joey Smith, Adam Elliott, Bruce Yandell, Jeremy Anderson

Entries: 29

Group A Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Hunter Rasdon (14.416 seconds)

Group B Fast Qualifier: Scott Crigler (14.653 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Hunter Rasdon

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Brian Rickman

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Billy Moyer

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Billy Moyer Jr.

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Hunter Rasdon

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main Winner: Todd Hall

COMP Cams Top Performer: Billy Moyer

Lap Leaders: Hunter Rasdon (1); Billy Moyer (2-31)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Hunter Rasdon

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Brayden Proctor

