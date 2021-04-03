Clouser Wins POWRi WAR LOS Non-Wing Nationals Championship Night

Belleville, IL. (04/03/2021) Championship Night at the Third Annual Lake Ozark Speedway Non-Wing Nationals would not disappoint in amazing action with a full field of Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League competitors all trying to find the most speed on the one-third mile oval. With great side-by-side racing throughout the evening, Mario Clouser would use precision and late-race dramatics to claim the feature victory.

With elbows up heat racing witnessing Wesley Smith, Joe B. Miller, and Mario Clouser all picking up the early wins, high point qualifier Mario Clouser would lead the field of twenty-two competitors to the initial start. Using an outstanding start Mario Clouser would fly to the lead on the first lap with Wesley Smith close behind.

Showing the way for the next several track circuits Clouser would stretch a commanding lead with as drivers would slice and dice for positions on the cowboy up the racing surface. A four-car battle would break out for the second position as Smith, Joe B. Miller, Wyatt Burks, and Riley Kreisel would all try their best to run down the ultra-fast Mario.

As the laps were ticking away LOS Non-Wing Nationals Night One winner Wesley Smith would find another gear on the high side passing Clouser for the lead with Kreisel, Burks, and Miller holding steady behind them.

Caution would fly as the field was coming to the white flag bunching the field back together for a green-white-checkered flag shootout. With Smith leading the pack, the late-race restart would witness Clouser and Smith swap sliders on each end of the track in a dramatic closing with Mario Clouser earning a hard-fought battle feature victory. Smith would finish the night in a close second-place finish as Riley Kreisel rounded out the podium.

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot Lap Time: 6 – Mario Clouser (14.416)

Smith Titanium Heat 1 Winner: 44 – Wesley Smith

Saldana Race Products Heat 2 Winner: 31 – Joe B Miller

Rod End Supply Heat 3 Winner: 6 – Mario Clouser

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 6 – Mario Clouser

TRD Hard Charger: 22 – Koby Barksdale (+6)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 6 – Mario Clouser

Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League Feature Results at Lake Ozark Speedway 04/03/2021:

6-Mario Clouser[1]; 2. 44-Wesley Smith[2]; 3. 91-Riley Kreisel[7]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[6]; 5. 11W-Wyatt Burks[4]; 6. 31-Joe B Miller[3]; 7. 8D-Terry Babb[10]; 8. 28-Kory Schudy[5]; 9. 22-Koby Barksdale[15]; 10. 9H-Mitchell Moore[12]; 11. 73-Samuel Wagner[13]; 12. 24H-Ty Hulsey[9]; 13. 52F-Logan Faucon[16]; 14. 7JR-JD Black[18]; 15. 16-Anthony Nicholson[11]; 16. 8BB-Brody Bay[21]; 17. 77-Jack Wagner[8]; 18. 41-Brad Wyatt[19]; 19. 24C-Craig Carroll[17]; 20. 18-Wyatt Siegel[14]; 21. 5BB-Robert Talley[20]; 22. 00-Taylor Walton[22]

Up next for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car League will be a trip down south to Arkansas, with a pair of racing nights at I-30 Speedway for the ‘Little Rock Nationals’, as part of an all POWRi event with the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues and the POWRi Engler Machine and Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro Sprints on Friday, April 16th and Saturday, April 17th.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.