Highland Speedway Results – 4/3/21

UMP LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|30
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|1
|2
|7
|16
|Rusty Griffaw
|Festus, MO
|5
|3
|4
|78
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|1
|4
|6
|6K
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|2
|5
|8
|T4
|Adam Tischhauser
|Greenville, IL
|3
|6
|12
|5
|Brian Wolfmeier
|6
|7
|9
|26M
|Brent McKinnon
|Carlyle, IL
|2
|8
|10
|67
|Mark Oller
|2
|9
|16
|11
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|7
|10
|20
|96
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|10
|11
|18
|1H
|Josh Heuiser
|St. Jacob, IL
|7
|12
|19
|86
|Jeb Simmons
|Wentzville, MO
|7
|13
|14
|4D
|Doug Tye
|Troy, IL
|1
|14
|11
|7
|Dan Jacober
|-3
|15
|13
|9T
|Travis Horner
|Marine, IL
|-2
|16
|21
|68
|Scott Bourland
|5
|17
|15
|87Z
|Jason Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|-2
|18
|1
|4
|Jason Suhre
|Highland, IL
|-17
|19
|3
|10
|Daryn Klein
|Fairview Heights, IL
|-16
|20
|5
|10J
|Jordan Bauer
|St. Jacob, IL
|-15
|21
|17
|23
|Paul Roider
|Columbia, IL
|-4
UMP LATE MODELSB FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|87Z
|Jason Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|1
|2
|4
|11
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|2
|3
|3
|23
|Paul Roider
|Columbia, IL
|–
|4
|6
|1H
|Josh Heuiser
|St. Jacob, IL
|2
|5
|1
|86
|Jeb Simmons
|Wentzville, MO
|-4
|6
|8
|96
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|2
|Top 6 transfer
|7
|7
|26
|Matt Zimmer
|Festus, MO
|–
|8
|9
|16W
|Tony Wolf
|Highland, IL
|1
|9
|5
|T8
|Tim Gauntt
|Brighton, IL
|-4
UMP LATE MODELSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|10
|Daryn Klein
|Fairview Heights, IL
|1
|2
|4
|78
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|2
|3
|1
|7
|Dan Jacober
|-2
|4
|7
|T4
|Adam Tischhauser
|Greenville, IL
|3
|5
|3
|87Z
|Jason Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|-2
|6
|6
|23
|Paul Roider
|Columbia, IL
|–
|7
|8
|T8
|Tim Gauntt
|Brighton, IL
|1
|8
|5
|16W
|Tony Wolf
|Highland, IL
|-3
UMP LATE MODELSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|4
|Jason Suhre
|Highland, IL
|2
|2
|4
|10J
|Jordan Bauer
|St. Jacob, IL
|2
|3
|2
|67
|Mark Oller
|-1
|4
|8
|16
|Rusty Griffaw
|Festus, MO
|4
|5
|5
|9T
|Travis Horner
|Marine, IL
|–
|6
|6
|11
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|–
|7
|7
|1H
|Josh Heuiser
|St. Jacob, IL
|–
|8
|1
|68
|Scott Bourland
|-7
UMP LATE MODELSHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|30
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|2
|2
|2
|26M
|Brent McKinnon
|Carlyle, IL
|–
|3
|6
|6K
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|3
|4
|4
|5
|Brian Wolfmeier
|–
|5
|5
|4D
|Doug Tye
|Troy, IL
|–
|6
|7
|86
|Jeb Simmons
|Wentzville, MO
|1
|7
|1
|96
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|-6
|8
|8
|26
|Matt Zimmer
|Festus, MO
|–
UMP MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|E55
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|–
|2
|3
|58R
|Ryan Hamilton
|Fairview Heights, IL
|1
|3
|5
|19
|Jimmy Cummins
|Highland, IL
|2
|4
|2
|63E
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|-2
|5
|4
|87Z
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|-1
|6
|6
|43
|Bobby Dees Jr.
|–
UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|E55
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|1
|2
|1
|63E
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|-1
|3
|3
|58R
|Ryan Hamilton
|Fairview Heights, IL
|–
|4
|5
|87Z
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|1
|5
|4
|19
|Jimmy Cummins
|Highland, IL
|-1
|6
|6
|43
|Bobby Dees Jr.
|–
UMP PROMODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|5
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|–
|2
|3
|81
|Garett Schumacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|1
|3
|8
|52
|Billy Knebel
|Pocahontas, IL
|5
|4
|4
|787
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|–
|5
|5
|63V
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|–
|6
|10
|23
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|4
|7
|7
|29H
|Cale Hartnagel
|Pocahontas, IL
|–
|8
|9
|21T
|Talen Beard
|Highland, IL
|1
|9
|6
|1
|Cole Cygan
|St Jacob, IL
|-3
|10
|2
|66
|C J Volluz
|Troy, IL
|-8
|11
|12
|88
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|1
|12
|11
|1F
|Jacob Franklin
|Pinckeyville, IL
|-1
|13
|13
|33
|Kevin Medlin
|Aviston, IL
|–
UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|66
|C J Volluz
|Troy, IL
|1
|2
|3
|787
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|1
|3
|6
|81
|Garett Schumacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|3
|4
|7
|63V
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|3
|5
|5
|21T
|Talen Beard
|Highland, IL
|–
|6
|1
|88
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|-5
|7
|4
|33
|Kevin Medlin
|Aviston, IL
|-3
UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|6
|5
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Cole Cygan
|St Jacob, IL
|-1
|3
|2
|29H
|Cale Hartnagel
|Pocahontas, IL
|-1
|4
|5
|52
|Billy Knebel
|Pocahontas, IL
|1
|5
|3
|23
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|-2
|6
|4
|1F
|Jacob Franklin
|Pinckeyville, IL
|-2
STREET STOCKSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|68
|Terry McCann
|Cottage Hills, IL
|–
|2
|4
|9X
|Trevor Isaak
|2
|3
|2
|36
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|-1
|4
|3
|70
|Marc McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|-1
|5
|6
|72
|Dustin McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|1
|6
|8
|1G
|Zach Gili
|Troy, IL
|2
|7
|5
|45
|Chandler Smith
|Highland, IL
|-2
|8
|7
|16E
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|-1
|9
|9
|11
|Alex Cygan
|St. Jacob, IL
|–
|10
|13
|7
|Ashton Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|3
|11
|11
|204
|Sydnee Cory
|St. Jacob, IL
|–
|12
|12
|7M
|Charles McCabe
|Staunton, IL
|–
|13
|14
|3G
|Brett Graham
|Bethalto, IL
|1
|DNS
|10
|27
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|–
STREET STOCKSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|36
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|2
|2
|7
|68
|Terry McCann
|Cottage Hills, IL
|5
|3
|1
|16E
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|-2
|4
|5
|45
|Chandler Smith
|Highland, IL
|1
|5
|6
|11
|Alex Cygan
|St. Jacob, IL
|1
|6
|2
|7M
|Charles McCabe
|Staunton, IL
|-4
|7
|4
|3G
|Brett Graham
|Bethalto, IL
|-3
STREET STOCKSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|70
|Marc McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|1
|2
|3
|9X
|Trevor Isaak
|1
|3
|1
|1G
|Zach Gili
|Troy, IL
|-2
|4
|5
|72
|Dustin McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|1
|5
|6
|27
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|1
|6
|4
|204
|Sydnee Cory
|St. Jacob, IL
|-2
|7
|7
|7
|Ashton Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|–