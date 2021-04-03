HomeDirt Late Model NewsHighland Speedway Results - 4/3/21

Highland Speedway Results – 4/3/21

Dirt Late Model NewsIllinoisHighland SpeedwayRace Track NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model News

UMP LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 30 Mark Voigt Mark Voigt Marine, IL 1
2 7 16 Rusty Griffaw Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 5
3 4 78 Chad Zobrist Chad Zobrist Highland, IL 1
4 6 6K Michael Kloos Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 2
5 8 T4 Adam Tischhauser Adam Tischhauser Greenville, IL 3
6 12 5 Brian Wolfmeier Brian Wolfmeier 6
7 9 26M Brent McKinnon Brent McKinnon Carlyle, IL 2
8 10 67 Mark Oller Mark Oller 2
9 16 11 Shannon Kuhn Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL 7
10 20 96 Matt Koch Matt Koch Aviston, IL 10
11 18 1H Josh Heuiser Josh Heuiser St. Jacob, IL 7
12 19 86 Jeb Simmons Jeb Simmons Wentzville, MO 7
13 14 4D Doug Tye Doug Tye Troy, IL 1
14 11 7 Dan Jacober Dan Jacober -3
15 13 9T Travis Horner Travis Horner Marine, IL -2
16 21 68 Scott Bourland Scott Bourland 5
17 15 87Z Jason Zobrist Jason Zobrist Highland, IL -2
18 1 4 Jason Suhre Jason Suhre Highland, IL -17
19 3 10 Daryn Klein Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL -16
20 5 10J Jordan Bauer Jordan Bauer St. Jacob, IL -15
21 17 23 Paul Roider Paul Roider Columbia, IL -4
10 Laps

UMP LATE MODELSB FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 87Z Jason Zobrist Jason Zobrist Highland, IL 1
2 4 11 Shannon Kuhn Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL 2
3 3 23 Paul Roider Paul Roider Columbia, IL
4 6 1H Josh Heuiser Josh Heuiser St. Jacob, IL 2
5 1 86 Jeb Simmons Jeb Simmons Wentzville, MO -4
6 8 96 Matt Koch Matt Koch Aviston, IL 2
Top 6 transfer
7 7 26 Matt Zimmer Matt Zimmer Festus, MO
8 9 16W Tony Wolf Tony Wolf Highland, IL 1
9 5 T8 Tim Gauntt Tim Gauntt Brighton, IL -4
10 Laps

UMP LATE MODELSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 10 Daryn Klein Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL 1
2 4 78 Chad Zobrist Chad Zobrist Highland, IL 2
3 1 7 Dan Jacober Dan Jacober -2
4 7 T4 Adam Tischhauser Adam Tischhauser Greenville, IL 3
5 3 87Z Jason Zobrist Jason Zobrist Highland, IL -2
6 6 23 Paul Roider Paul Roider Columbia, IL
7 8 T8 Tim Gauntt Tim Gauntt Brighton, IL 1
8 5 16W Tony Wolf Tony Wolf Highland, IL -3
10 Laps

UMP LATE MODELSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 4 Jason Suhre Jason Suhre Highland, IL 2
2 4 10J Jordan Bauer Jordan Bauer St. Jacob, IL 2
3 2 67 Mark Oller Mark Oller -1
4 8 16 Rusty Griffaw Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 4
5 5 9T Travis Horner Travis Horner Marine, IL
6 6 11 Shannon Kuhn Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL
7 7 1H Josh Heuiser Josh Heuiser St. Jacob, IL
8 1 68 Scott Bourland Scott Bourland -7
10 Laps

UMP LATE MODELSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 30 Mark Voigt Mark Voigt Marine, IL 2
2 2 26M Brent McKinnon Brent McKinnon Carlyle, IL
3 6 6K Michael Kloos Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 3
4 4 5 Brian Wolfmeier Brian Wolfmeier
5 5 4D Doug Tye Doug Tye Troy, IL
6 7 86 Jeb Simmons Jeb Simmons Wentzville, MO 1
7 1 96 Matt Koch Matt Koch Aviston, IL -6
8 8 26 Matt Zimmer Matt Zimmer Festus, MO
20 Laps

UMP MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 E55 Chad Sellers Chad Sellers Breese, IL
2 3 58R Ryan Hamilton Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL 1
3 5 19 Jimmy Cummins Jimmy Cummins Highland, IL 2
4 2 63E Bret Eilerman Bret Eilerman Highland, IL -2
5 4 87Z Zeb Moake Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL -1
6 6 43 Bobby Dees Jr. Bobby Dees Jr.
10 Laps

UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 E55 Chad Sellers Chad Sellers Breese, IL 1
2 1 63E Bret Eilerman Bret Eilerman Highland, IL -1
3 3 58R Ryan Hamilton Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL
4 5 87Z Zeb Moake Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 1
5 4 19 Jimmy Cummins Jimmy Cummins Highland, IL -1
6 6 43 Bobby Dees Jr. Bobby Dees Jr.
15 Laps

UMP PROMODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 5 Owen Steinkoenig Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL
2 3 81 Garett Schumacher Garett Schumacher Pocahontas, IL 1
3 8 52 Billy Knebel Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 5
4 4 787 Cody Zobrist Cody Zobrist Highland, IL
5 5 63V Cody Ventimiglia Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL
6 10 23 Ryan Timmons Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 4
7 7 29H Cale Hartnagel Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL
8 9 21T Talen Beard Talen Beard Highland, IL 1
9 6 1 Cole Cygan Cole Cygan St Jacob, IL -3
10 2 66 C J Volluz C J Volluz Troy, IL -8
11 12 88 Steven Wolf Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL 1
12 11 1F Jacob Franklin Jacob Franklin Pinckeyville, IL -1
13 13 33 Kevin Medlin Kevin Medlin Aviston, IL
8 Laps

UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 66 C J Volluz C J Volluz Troy, IL 1
2 3 787 Cody Zobrist Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 1
3 6 81 Garett Schumacher Garett Schumacher Pocahontas, IL 3
4 7 63V Cody Ventimiglia Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL 3
5 5 21T Talen Beard Talen Beard Highland, IL
6 1 88 Steven Wolf Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL -5
7 4 33 Kevin Medlin Kevin Medlin Aviston, IL -3
8 Laps

UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 6 5 Owen Steinkoenig Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5
2 1 1 Cole Cygan Cole Cygan St Jacob, IL -1
3 2 29H Cale Hartnagel Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL -1
4 5 52 Billy Knebel Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 1
5 3 23 Ryan Timmons Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL -2
6 4 1F Jacob Franklin Jacob Franklin Pinckeyville, IL -2
12 Laps

STREET STOCKSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 68 Terry McCann Terry McCann Cottage Hills, IL
2 4 9X Trevor Isaak Trevor Isaak 2
3 2 36 Eric Harris Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL -1
4 3 70 Marc McClintock Marc McClintock Marissa, IL -1
5 6 72 Dustin McClintock Dustin McClintock Marissa, IL 1
6 8 1G Zach Gili Zach Gili Troy, IL 2
7 5 45 Chandler Smith Chandler Smith Highland, IL -2
8 7 16E Todd Eyman Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL -1
9 9 11 Alex Cygan Alex Cygan St. Jacob, IL
10 13 7 Ashton Zobrist Ashton Zobrist Highland, IL 3
11 11 204 Sydnee Cory Sydnee Cory St. Jacob, IL
12 12 7M Charles McCabe Charles McCabe Staunton, IL
13 14 3G Brett Graham Brett Graham Bethalto, IL 1
DNS 10 27 Garry Klaus Garry Klaus Highland, IL
8 Laps

STREET STOCKSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 36 Eric Harris Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL 2
2 7 68 Terry McCann Terry McCann Cottage Hills, IL 5
3 1 16E Todd Eyman Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL -2
4 5 45 Chandler Smith Chandler Smith Highland, IL 1
5 6 11 Alex Cygan Alex Cygan St. Jacob, IL 1
6 2 7M Charles McCabe Charles McCabe Staunton, IL -4
7 4 3G Brett Graham Brett Graham Bethalto, IL -3
8 Laps

STREET STOCKSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 70 Marc McClintock Marc McClintock Marissa, IL 1
2 3 9X Trevor Isaak Trevor Isaak 1
3 1 1G Zach Gili Zach Gili Troy, IL -2
4 5 72 Dustin McClintock Dustin McClintock Marissa, IL 1
5 6 27 Garry Klaus Garry Klaus Highland, IL 1
6 4 204 Sydnee Cory Sydnee Cory St. Jacob, IL -2
7 7 7 Ashton Zobrist Ashton Zobrist Highland, IL
