Wesley Smith Claims Night One of the POWRi WAR LOS Non-Wing Nationals

Belleville, IL. (04/02/2021) The Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League would kick off their 2021 season with the Lake Ozark Speedway Third Annual Non-Wing Nationals with a solid field of open-wheel competitors all vying for the top position. After the final checkered flag was waved, Wesley Smith would emerge as the 2021 LOS Non-Wing Nationals Night One Winner.

After three heat races witnessing Xavier Doney, Kory Schudy, and Riley Kreisel all winning in the respective races, the high-point qualifier Kory Schudy would lead the field of twenty-two Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League competitors to the initial start. With the green flag waving Riley Kreisel would grab the early racing advantage using an outside line drive to perfection.

With Kreisel out front leading the pack on lap one, Schudy would not waste any time reclaiming the top spot on the second lap. Wesley Smith would run the top two down and press for the lead within the opening laps, gaining the race advantage from Schudy using a great cornering maneuver. Outstanding racing action throughout the field for positions would see the laps tick away with Wesley able to drive through lap traffic with ease spacing himself from the second-place contender Mario Clouser.

Caution would bunch the field back together with eight laps remaining as Smith again stretched a commanding lead over the field. Clouser would try everything to gain momentum on the leader all while trying to hold off the hard charges of Joe B. Miller and Xavier Doney.

Once again caution would show with four laps remaining setting up a shootout for the feature finish. Smith would prove the be the driver of the field with Mario Clouser making an outstanding last-ditch effort to no avail. Smith would lead the final twenty-one laps to claim the feature win with Clouser placing a close second. Joe B. Miller finished a hard-fought battle in third as rookie Xavier Doney finished fourth and Jack Wagner rounded out the night’s podium.

Smith Titanium Heat 1 Winner: 74 – Xavier Doney

Saldana Race Products Heat 2 Winner: 28 – Kory Schudy

Rod End Supply Heat 3 Winner: 91 – Riley Kreisel

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 28 – Kory Schudy

TRD Hard Charger: 77 – Jack Wagner (+8)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 44- Wesley Smith

Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League Feature Results at Lake Ozark Speedway 04/02/2021:

44-Wesley Smith[4]; 2. 6-Mario Clouser[6]; 3. 31-Joe B Miller[8]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[5]; 5. 77-Jack Wagner[13]; 6. 28-Kory Schudy[1]; 7. 91-Riley Kreisel[2]; 8. 9H-Mitchell Moore[3]; 9. 00-Taylor Walton[7]; 10. 16-Anthony Nicholson[9]; 11. 73-Samuel Wagner[12]; 12. 24H-Ty Hulsey[16]; 13. 8BB-Brody Bay[21]; 14. 5BB-Robert Talley[22]; 15. 52F-Logan Faucon[11]; 16. 67-Jonathan Hughes[10]; 17. 24C-Craig Carroll[15]; 18. 11W-Wyatt Burks[19]; 19. 27-Justin Johnson[20]; 20. 18-Wyatt Siegel[18]; 21. 8D-Terry Babb[17]; 22. 41-Brad Wyatt[14]

The Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will be back to wrap up the Third Annual Lake Ozark Speedway Non-Wing Nationals on Saturday, April 3rd. Fans unable to attend can catch all the POWRi WAR racing action with a FREE sneak preview of the new MAVTV Plus platform as well as on the MAV TV Facebook page. Tickets can be purchased online for Saturday, April 3rd, at https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?i=1227411&store=17186.

Saturday, April 3rd Details:

Pits Open – 12:00 AM

Drivers Registration – 1:00 to 4:00 PM

Drivers Meeting – 4:30 PM

Hot Laps – 5:00 PM

Racing to Follow

Reserved camping site with electric (Limited Availability), reserved dry site (Limited Availability) and unreserved dry sites (first come, first serve) are going fast but can still be obtained by calling (573) 418-0565.

Full speedway details can be found online at www.lakeozarkspeedway.net. For more information on Lake Ozark Speedway such as points, driver profiles, and track data visit www.lakeozarkspeedway.net or @LakeOzarkSpeedway on all social media platforms.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.