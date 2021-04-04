Brian Rickman Wins CCSDS Instant Classic at Legit Speedway



CCSDS Returns to Action on April 16-17 with Arkansas Doubleheader

West Plains, Missouri (04/03/21) – A mere 0.029 seconds, that was the margin of victory for Mississippi’s Brian Rickman in Saturday night’s COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil feature at Legit Speedway.

Rickman overcame a spirited battle with NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter, Hunter Rasdon to score the $3,000 victory, which marked the fourth CCSDS victory of his career and his first since 2018.

For the second-straight night Rasdon was the Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier, and he backed up his qualifying lap with a heat race win to earn the pole for the 40-lap finale.

Rasdon jumped to the lead at the outset of the feature at the 3/8-mile oval with fellow front-row-starter, Billy Moyer Jr., and third-starting Brian Rickman in tow.

Rasdon paced the first half of the race with Rickman moving into second on lap 14 as Moyer Jr. slipped to third.

Rickman began making up ground on the leader and overtook Rasdon for the lead on lap 29 only to see Rasdon inch back ahead on the 32nd circuit. The Jonesboro, Arkansas competitor maintained a narrow advantage at the front of the field over the next few laps before Rickman made a last-lap move to take both the lead and the win by less than three hundredths of a second.

Rasdon, Moyer Jr., Billy Moyer, and Kyle Beard (started 15th) rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

With the victory, Rickman became the fifth different winner in six series events this season. Only current Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man, Logan Martin has more than one triumph.

The CCSDS will be idle next weekend before resuming action on April 16-17 with its debut trip to Central Arkansas Motor Speedway (Plumerville, Arkansas) and its first visit to Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, Arkansas) since 2016.

For more information on the events, please visit www.facebook.com/PLUMERVILLE.RACETRACK.FAN.PAGE and www.RiversideInternationalSpeedway.com.

The tire rule for the weekend is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a right-rear option of a Hoosier 1600 white-dot.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – April 3, 2021

Legit Speedway Park (West Plains, Missouri)

Feature Results (40 Laps)

1)Brian Rickman 2)Hunter Rasdon 3)Billy Moyer Jr. 4)Billy Moyer 5)Kyle Beard 6)Ashton Winger 7)Logan Martin 8)Scott Crigler 9)B.J. Robinson 10)Austin Rettig 11)Robby Moore 12)Kaleb Stolba 13)Jesse Stovall 14)Morgan Bagley 15)Mike Collins 16)Brayden Proctor 17)Brennon Willard 18)Mason Oberkramer 19)Kaeden Cornell 20)Tony Jackson Jr. 21)Brett Frazier 22)Chad Mallett

DNS: Austin Vincent, Chris Jones, Joey Smith, Wesley Wise, Blonde Bomber Mitchell, Danny Miller.

Entries: 28

Group A Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Hunter Rasdon (14.050 seconds)

Group B Fast Qualifier: Billy Moyer Jr. (14.433)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Hunter Rasdon

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Brian Rickman

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Billy Moyer Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Billy Moyer

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Hunter Rasdon

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main Winner: Kyle Beard

COMP Cams Top Performer: Brian Rickman

Lap Leaders: Hunter Rasdon (1-28, 32-39), Brian Rickman (29-31, 40)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Hunter Rasdon

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Mike Collins

