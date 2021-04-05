Mason Zeigler ‘Parks It’ at Port Royal Speedway

Registers $3,000 Victory for First Win of 2021



CHALK HILL, Pa. (04/05/21) – Mason Zeigler survived both a late-race charge from Colton Flinner and heavy lapped traffic on Saturday evening at Port Royal Speedway to pick up his first win of the season in his JLE Industries No. 25z Ohiopyle Vacation Rentals/ MS Shock Therapy/ XR1 Rocket Chassis/ Cornett Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The triumph was worth $3,000 and was dedicated to a close friend.

“We didn’t get a great start and actually fell back to fourth but somehow was able to get to the lead by the time the first lap was over. We were a little tight, but I was able to use the momentum around the top. There near the end I saw Colton (Flinner) down below me, and I got up on the wheel and got the job done,” Zeigler said. “Overall, it was a good race. We got the win, and the car is going home in one piece. We’ll take this and get ready for the next one. I want to thank my crew and all of my sponsors for their great help.

“I also want to dedicate the win to the family of my good friend Ryan Frazee. Ryan was with me at Port Royal on Saturday, and his dad Rick passed away last week. Rick was a great guy, and this win is dedicated to the entire Frazee family.”

Mason Zeigler trekked to Port Royal Speedway (Port Royal, Pa.) on Saturday afternoon for a $3,000-to-win program, which drew a field of 28 entries. Via prelim action, Zeigler earned the third-starting spot for the evening’s 25-lap feature.

On the opening lap he slipped back as far as the fourth position before mounting a charge to the lead as the field completed the first circuit. Once out front he held the field at bay and withstood a late-race charge from Colton Flinner in heavy lapped traffic to register his first win of the 2021 campaign.

Zeigler was followed across the finish line by Flinner, Ross Robinson, Dylan Yoder, and Gregg Satterlee.

Full results from the event are available at www.PortRoyalSpeedway.com.

The team is currently evaluating where they will race this coming weekend, and once finalized, the plans will be posted on the team website at www.MasonZeigler.com.

Mason Zeigler would like to thank his marketing partners, which include JLE Inudstries, Ohiopyle Vacation Rentals, MS Shock Therapy, Arizona Sport Shirts, Old Mill Farms, Gotta Race, Rocket Chassis, Cornett Racing Engines, Stonehouse Restaurant, Penske Racing Shocks, Dyers Top Rods, Montgomery Motorsports 21, Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic, Schaeffer’s Oil, CV Products, Five Star Shop Service, Swift Springs Strange Oval, Bell Helmets, Precise Racing Products, Midwest Sheet Metal, Dirt Wraps, Performance Bodies, Simpson, K1 RaceGear, Powers Performance, Beyea Headers, VP Race Fuels, Dynamic Drivelines, FK Rod Ends, Fragola Performance Systems, Joie of Seating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For more information on Mason Zeigler, please visit www.MasonZeigler.com .

