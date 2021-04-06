Ahnna Parkhurst Promoted to Patriot’s Park Raceway Victory



Looks Head to Double Duty in Modoc’s Jack Starrette Memorial

EVANS, Ga. (04/06/21) – Ahnna Parkhurst officially registered her second victory of the 2021 season over the weekend. After initially crossing the finish line in second on Saturday night at Patriot’s Park Raceway behind the wheel of her Fields Inc. No. 23 Cushman Paint and Body/ Hunt Brothers Pizza / Team Zero Race Car Crate Late Model, she was promoted to the victory, when the apparent winner failed post-race inspection.

The triumph marked her second of the 2021 campaign.

“I guess you could say in one division we were in the right place at the right time, and in another we are in the wrong place at the wrong time. In the Southern All Star feature we had a strong run going but got collected in an accident. Then in the Crate Late Model division we finished second, but with the winner getting disqualified we got the win. It was a pretty solid night for our team overall, and I’d like to thank everyone, who supports our program.”

Saturday night saw Ahnna Parkhurst travel to Patriots Park Raceway (Dublin, Ga.), where she was competing in both the Super Late Model and Crate Late Model portions of the Ice Breaker 50.

Drawing 20 Southern All Star Series (SAS) Super Late Model entries, Parkhurst locked into the $4,000-to-win feature with the second-fastest time in her qualifying group. After running in the top vie for the first 39 circuits, Ahnna was collected in a tangle with another competitor that sent her to tail. She rebounded in the closing laps to finish 11th.

Starting the night by recording the second-fastest lap in Crate Late Model time trials, Ahnna later ran in the second position throughout the feature. After crossing the finish line in the second position, she was promoted to the feature win after the apparent winner failed post-race inspection.

The victory marked Parkhurst’s second win of the season.



For full results from these events, please visit www.SASDirt.com and www.PatriotsParkRaceway.com.

Ahnna Parkhurst Racing will be idle this weekend before returning to competition on April 17 at Modoc Raceway (Modoc, S.C.) during the annual Jack Starrette Memorial. Parkhurst already has one win at Modoc Raceway in 2021 and will be looking to add two more as she plans to compete in both the ULTIMATE Super Late Model ($5,022-to-win) and Crate Late Model ($1,200-to-win) divisions.

For more information on the upcoming event, please visit www.ModocRaceway.com.

