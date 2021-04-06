Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Rolls into I-75 Raceway for Biggest Event in Track History!

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) Following a wildly successful 2021 season opener last weekend at Tazewell (TN) Speedway that was won by Jonathan Davenport, the hunt to crown an eighth Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Champion is officially on. Round two of the miniseries will take competitors to I-75 Raceway this Saturday, April 10. The biggest event in the history of the Sweetwater, Tennessee facility will take place this upcoming weekend and a $10,053 top prize will be on the line. Hosting their first-ever Spring Nationals tour show, the purse for the ground-pounding Super Late Models is in excess of $30,000 and each feature starter will be earmarked at least $500.

I-75 Raceway, which has been totally reconfigured and lengthened in recent months, was set to host the Spring Nationals opener back on March 27 before inclement weather pushed the program to Saturday, April 10. An open practice session for all classes will be held on Friday evening, April 9 from 7:00pm-10:00pm to give race teams a chance to get acclimated to the new racing surface. I-75 Raceway did host a special event for the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series last summer and Cory Hedgecock earned the first place spoils over Chris Madden, Brandon Overton, Donald McIntosh, and Ryan King.

The gates will swing open for the practice session on Friday, April 9 at 5:00pm. Grandstand admission to practice is FREE, while pit admission will be $20.00 for adults, $10.00 for kids ages 6-12, and FREE for children ages 5 and under. On Saturday, April 10, the pit gates and tier parking will both open at 3:00pm with the grandstands opening at 4:00pm. The drivers meeting is scheduled for 6:30pm and hot laps will take to the racetrack at 7:00pm. Adult admission will be $25.00 into the grandstands, $30.00 into tier parking, and $40.00 into the pit area. Kids ages 6-12 will be admitted into the grandstands and tier parking for only $15.00, while pit admission for that age group will be $20.00. As is the case on Friday, all children ages 5 and under will be admitted onto the grounds for FREE.

Round two of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series on Saturday, April 10 will feature a complete show of FK Rod Ends Group A & B qualifying, heat races, consolation events, and a 53-lap headliner. The Super Late Model tire rule at I-75 Raceway will be Hoosier 1350 and 1600; American Racer 48 and 56. The entry fee will be $100.00 and transponders will be available to rent. Any driver not advancing into the feature field will receive $75.00 in tow money.

Along with the Super Late Models on the five-division racing card will be the 604 Late Models ($1,000 to win), 602 Late Models ($800 to win), B Sportsman ($250 to win), and FWD ($400 to win). I-75 Raceway is conveniently located at 1791 Highway 68 in Niota, Tennessee. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on www.FloRacing.com. For additional information on I-75 Raceway, please log onto their official website at www.i75raceway.com.

Purse for April 10 at I-75 (TN) Raceway:

1) $10,053, 2) $5,000, 3) $2,500, 4) $1,800, 5) $1,250, 6) $900, 7) $800, 8) $700, 9) $675, 10) $650, 11) $625, 12) $600, 13) $575, 14) $550, 15) $525, 16) $500, 17) $500, 18) $500, 19) $500, 20) $500, 21) $500, 22) $500 — $30,703 TOTAL

2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Saturday, April 3 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – JONATHAN DAVENPORT

Saturday, April 10 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tennessee) – $10,053 to win

Friday, April 23 – Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, North Carolina) – $4,053 to win

Saturday, April 24 – Mountain View Raceway (Spring City, Tennessee) – $5,053 to win

Friday, April 30 – Crossville Speedway (Crossville, Tennessee) – $4,053 to win

Saturday, May 1 – Clarksville Speedway (Clarksville, Tennessee) – $10,053 to win

Friday, May 7 – Boyd’s Speedway (Ringgold, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Saturday, May 8 – Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, Tennessee) – $10,053 to win

Saturday, May 29 – Dixie Speedway (Woodstock, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Sunday, May 30 – Rome Speedway (Rome, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Monday, May 31 – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tennessee) – $10,052 to win

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

Jonathan Davenport – 200 Kyle Larson – 196 Tyler Erb – 194 Dale McDowell – 192 Donald McIntosh – 190 Jimmy Owens – 188 Zack Mitchell – 186 Brandon Overton – 184 Mike Marlar – 182 Dakotah Knuckles – 180 Pierce McCarter – 178 Cory Hedgecock – 176 Forrest Trent – 174 Travis Fultz – 172 Christian Hanger – 170

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Spring Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2021 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com