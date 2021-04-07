Springfield Raceway Set For Cash Money Late Models Saturday Night Along With Track Point Events

HomeDirt Late Model NewsSpringfield Raceway Set For Cash Money Late Models Saturday Night Along With...

Springfield Missouri,. (April 5 2021)
BADBOY MOWERS presents the Cash Money Dirt Latemodel Series this Saturday April 10 at the Springfield Raceway. This will be first of eight stops the local based Cashmoney Dirt Latemodel Series will make at the Springfield Raceway. The Cashmoney Dirt Latemodel series owner Justin Wells states “ Springfield Raceway is always a great place for our series because it is promotes great racing for the Race Fans to watch .We are expecting around 40 Latemodels this Saturday. “

With defending series champion Kylan Garner heading the field, a strong field of Cash Money drivers will be on hand as not only regulars who follow the series, but a great Rookie Of The year candidates will be on hand.

“We consider Springfield the series home track as all of our drivers enjoy the action that Springfield Raceway provides 2, 3 and many times 4 wide racing.
Fans will also get to watch 6 support classes on this Latemodel weekend as local classes will compete for track and National and Regional points.

Current track point leaders include

James Thompson of Springfield ( IMCA Modifieds), Ryan Gilmore of Springfield ( USRA B MODS), Jared McIntire of Joplin ( Midwest A class), Justin Comer of Joplin ( Legends), James Redus of Springfield ( Pure Stocks), and Jacob Cater of Springfield( Midwest B Class.

Regular line up procedures will apply.
Badboy Mowers IMCA AMods – $500 Win $50 start
Indigo Sky Casino USRA B Mod- $400 Win $50 start
Casey’s MW A Class – $200 Win $50 start
Hayden Machinery MW B Class – $100 Win $50 tstart
Pepsi Pure Stock –  $200 to Win $40 start
Wheeler Metals Legends –     $250 to Win $40 start
TIMES
PIT  GATE – 2:30

Draw cut off 5:30

Drivers Meeting 5:30
GRANDSTANDS 5:00
HOT LAP – 6:00
Racing – 6:30

PRICES
GRANDSTANDS
ADULTS- $20
MILITARY/SENIORS- $18.00
KIDS- 6-HIGH SCHOOL -$2.00
5 & UNDER – FREE

