World of Outlaws to make debut at Mississippi Thunder Speedway 

One driver could walk away with $30,000 at the Dairyland Showdown, May 7-8

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI– APRIL 7, 2021 – The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models Series will make its highly anticipated debut at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, WI, May 7-8.

The Dairyland Showdown doubleheader at the high-banked 3/8-mile track is the first of five trips to the Badger State for the Late Models in 2021.

Speedway officials are making sure it’s an inaugural event to remember. One driver could take home $30,000 if they reach Victory Lane both nights – continuing the Series’ stretch of big paying races.

Friday night’s show (May 7) will pay $10,000 to the winner and $1,000 to start in the 40-lap Feature. Then, Saturday night’s (May 8) 60-lap main event will award $20,000 to the winning.

Saturday’s Feature also pays big money throughout the top-10, including $10,000 for second, $7,000 for third, $5,000 for fifth, and $2,500 for tenth. Drivers who start Saturday’s Feature will get $1,250.

The best Late Model drivers in the country will gather at the Wisconsin track both nights to try and claim the big purses. The event will be another chance for three-time defending champion Brandon Sheppard to close in on history as he looks to tied four-time Series champion Josh Richards for the most championships and surpass him for the most Series wins (77).

However, he’ll have to compete against the likes of Rookie of the Year contender Kyle Strickler – who has led the points throughout the early stage of the year – his 2020 championship rival Ricky Weiss, fellow three-time champion Darrell Lanigan – who is also chasing the same feats as Sheppard – and several regional standouts.

The USRA Modifieds will also join the card on both nights.

For tickets to the Dairyland Showdown, May 7-8, CLICK HERE.

If you’re unable to make it to the track can watch all of the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS subscription for $39/month.