Billy Moyer Breaks Through for $3,000 CCSDS Victory at Poplar Bluff!

(BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS) Throughout the month of March, Billy Moyer led a lot of laps and contended for several wins, but for one reason or another the Hall of Fame driver was unable to find victory lane. That all changed when the calendar flipped to April, as Billy secured his first triumph of the 2021 season and career win #846 on Friday, April 2 in Comp Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) competition at Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. After winning his heat race in preliminary action, the Batesville, Arkansas ace started the 30-lap headliner from the outside of the front row. Billy then streaked past polesitter Hunter Rasdon on the second circuit and survived a green-white-checkered finish to bag the $3,000 paycheck over Tony Jackson, Jr., Brian Rickman, Billy Moyer, Jr., and Ashton Winger!

The Billy Moyer Racing (BMR) team then followed the CCSDS tour to Legit Speedway Park in West Plains, Missouri on Saturday, April 3 for a similar $3,000 to win battle. Billy once again won his heat race before rolling off from the outside of the second row in the 40-lap main event. The popular driver known as “Mr. Smooth” then battled hard for another podium performance before winding up fourth at the former West Plains Motor Speedway behind only victor Brian Rickman, Hunter Rasdon, and Billy Moyer, Jr. Complete results from both Easter weekend events in the Show-Me State can be accessed online at www.compdirt.com.

Next up for the #21 team will be another stop in the Show-Me State, as Billy plans to do battle this upcoming weekend (April 9-10) at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri. The 8th Annual ‘Spring Nationals’ for the Lucas Oil MLRA Series will be held and a pair of showdowns are scheduled at the state-of-the-art facility. A $5,000 top prize will be on the line in Friday’s weekend opener, while the finale on Saturday evening will boast a $10,000 payday. Billy is currently third on the all-time MLRA win list with 44 career victories with the regional tour. Much more information on the MLRA season opener can be located by pointing your web browser to www.mlraracing.com.

Billy Moyer Racing (BMR) would like to thank the following sponsors for their continued support: Karl Chevrolet, Chevrolet – Find New Roads, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Henderson Motorsports, Jack’s Auto Parts, M&S Concrete, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Sunoco Race Fuel, Capital Race Cars, Modern Images, Midwest Sheet Metal, Sweet Mfg., Deatherage Opticians, Hoosier Racing Tires South, AFCO Racing Products, Performance Bodies & Parts, Bulldog Rear Ends, ISC Racers Tape, Out-Pace Racing Products, Penske Racing Shocks, Eibach Springs, Bert Transmission, Hooker Harness, Joie of Seating, MSD Ignition, TWM Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, FK Rod Ends, Fuel Safe Cells, Beyea Headers, Allstar Performance, Stealth Carburetors, Wiles Driveshafts, Accu-Force Shock Dynos, Wilwood Engineering, Strange Oval, Bell Helmets, Delph Communications, Intercomp, Champ Pans, Bad Boy Mowers, Hanson Industrial, KRC, and DirtCarLift.com.

