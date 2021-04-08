Brandon Kinzer Tenth at Lawrenceburg Speedway; Eyes Iron-Man Mod Opener

(LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY) For the first time since their trip to East Bay Raceway Park during “Speedweeks” in January, Kinzer Motorsports took to the track on Saturday, April 3 at Lawrenceburg Speedway in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. The track’s season opener drew a solid field of UMP Open Wheel Modifieds for the weekly event. Brandon Kinzer started ninth in his heat race – due to a bad pill draw – but was able to work his way past four competitors during the prelim to land in the fifth position. After rolling off from the inside of the fifth row in the 20-lap main event, Brandon quickly moved up inside of the top five and was looking for more.

Unfortunately, an incident between two competitors well in front of him caused BK to stop on the racing surface instead of being involved in the pileup. Due to a track ruling, Brandon was sent to the back for stopping on the racetrack and allegedly being part of the caution. Disagreeing with the call, the Lexington, Kentucky driver wound up pulling off the track and settling for a tenth place effort at the Hoosier State venue. Full results from Lawrenceburg Speedway can be viewed online at www.lawrenceburgspeedway.com.

While the #18 team plans to enjoy the upcoming April 9-10 weekend away from the racetrack, they will be working diligently on their equipment in preparation for the Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series lid lifter on Friday, April 16. Brandon is scheduled to be in attendance at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Kentucky next Friday for the Iron-Man opener, which shells out $1,200 to the winner. More information on this contest can be found online at www.imdirt.net.

In other news, you can now purchase a wide variety of official Brandon Kinzer apparel online at the new www.BrandonKinzer.com! Be sure to head over to the website and check out the different styles of t-shirts we have to offer fans, including some older vintage tees. Thanks for your support of the Kinzer Motorsports team!

Kinzer Motorsports would like to thank the following marketing partners for their support: Kinzer Drilling Company, Quality Natural Gas, Will Kinzer Foundation for Autism Research, Sweet Victory Apparel Company, ShearWorx, Weststar Lubricants, Dirtwrap, Custom Suspension, Casva Angus Farm, MarsRaceCars.com, MB Customs, LauriesFund.org., Randy Clary Racing Engines, Jones Racing Products, Wilwood Engineering, Outerwears, Schoenfeld Headers, Hypercoils, Diversified Machine, Inc., Scott Performance Wire, Wiles Driveshafts, Quartermaster, PEM Racing, MSD Ignition, Safecraft Safety Equipment, K1 Race Gear, Dyer’s Top Rods, Allstar Performance, Delph Communications, and Go Lithium Batteries.

