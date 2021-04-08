Dennis Erb, Jr. Follows World of Outlaws Tour to Bristol; Fourth in Point Standings

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series season continued over the April 2-3 weekend and took the Dennis Erb Racing team to Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois. Over 40 cars were in the pit area at the 1/4-mile bullring each night to compete in the annual running of the ‘Illini 100.’ On Friday night during the $6,000 to win opener, Dennis Erb, Jr. timed in fourteenth fastest in Group A during the qualifying session prior to finishing fifth in his stacked heat race and fourth in his B-Main. After relying on an emergency provisional to gain access into the 25-lap sprint, Dennis was able to blitz past eleven competitors on his way to a fourteenth place performance.

A whopping $20,000 top prize was then on the line in the ‘Illini 100’ grand finale on Saturday evening at Farmer City Raceway. Dennis clicked off the fastest lap overall during the qualifying session to earn Fast Time honors and later placed second in his stacked heat race. After redrawing the eighth starting spot for the 75-lap headliner, the Carpentersville, Illinois ace fought valiantly for a top ten showing in the mega-event, but was hampered by a broken valve spring and was forced to limp his #28 ride home in the eleventh spot. Complete results from the ‘Illini 100’ weekend can be accessed online at www.woolms.com.

The #28 team will return to competition with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series this upcoming weekend (April 9-10) at the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. An event dubbed as the ‘Bristol Bash’ will take place at the famed 1/2-mile oval known as the “Last Great Colosseum.” Following an open practice session later tonight, a $10,000 winner’s check will be up for grabs on Friday night in a 40-lap feature at BMS. A similar show will then be held for Saturday’s finale, but the invited field will instead be gunning for a lucrative $25,000 payday. Dennis comes into the weekend fourth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings. More information concerning the ‘Bristol Bash’ can be located by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

