Jimmy Mars Returns to Action in Illini 100; Visit to Cedar Lake Next

(MENOMONIE, WISCONSIN) For the first time since the completion of the ‘Wild West Shootout’ back in mid-January, the Mars Racing team was back at the track on April 2-3 at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois. The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series presided over the doubleheader and over 40 competitors were on hand for the lucrative ‘Illini 100’ weekend. On Friday night in the $6,000 to win opener, Jimmy Mars clicked off the fourth fastest lap in Group B during qualifying and was leading his loaded heat race until contact from another competitor flattened his left front Hoosier tire. Jimmy was relegated to a tenth place prelim finish due to the unfortunate incident and did not compete in the night’s 25-lap feature event.

At the 1/4-mile bullring on Saturday evening, a whopping $20,000 top prize was up for grabs in the grand finale of the ‘Illini 100.’ Jimmy, who was the 2012 winner of the race, qualified tenth quickest in Group B during time trials prior to placing sixth in his heat race and second in his B-Main. The Menomonie, Wisconsin ace then rolled off from the outside of the tenth row in the 75-lap headliner and was able to work his way up for a sixteenth place performance. Complete results from the entire ‘Illini 100’ weekend can be accessed online at www.woolms.com.

Jimmy and his #28 team will take the opportunity to race closer to home this upcoming weekend. With a long list of MB Customs cars to get out the door at Mars Race Cars, racing at Cedar Lake Speedway this Saturday, April 10 will allow Jimmy and his crew to get maximum work done at the shop before chasing the checkered flag. A weekly Late Model show is on tap at the renowned New Richmond, Wisconsin facility this Saturday and a $1,250 winner’s check will be on the line. More information concerning this show can be found by pointing your web browser to www.cedarlakespeedway.com.

The Mars Racing team would like to thank all of their 2021 marketing partners including: Veit & Company, Inc., Vonco, Deppe Enterprises, T.L. Sinz Plumbing, Keyes Chevytown, ARMI Contractors, Baileigh Industrial, Mid-States Equipment & Hydraulics, Quality Freight Rate, S&S Transport, MB Customs Race Cars, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Joe Provo Racewear, Joe Signs, Graveyard Auto, VP Racing Fuels, Tim’s Automotive Machine, CMD Shocks, Integra Racing Shocks, Swift Springs, Wilwood Engineering, Wiles Driveshafts, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Speedwerx, FK Rod Ends, Delph Communications, Sweet MFG., Allstar Performance, Peterson Fluid Systems, Champ Pans, and Performance Bodies.

