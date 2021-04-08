Tanner English Fourth in Illini 100 Opener; Heads West to Wheatland

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Tanner English was the lone Riggs Motorsports driver in competition over the April 2-3 weekend, as the #81e team headed to Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois for the lucrative ‘Illini 100’ weekend. The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series sanctioned the doubleheader weekend and over 40 cars were in the pit area for both events. On Friday night in the $6,000 to win opener, Tanner clicked off the ninth fastest lap in Group B during qualifying before grabbing the third transfer spot through his heat race. After rolling off from the outside of the fifth row in the 25-lap sprint, the Benton, Kentucky hotshoe blasted past six competitors en route to a sterling fourth place effort behind only winner Mike Spatola, Ryan Unzicker, and Bobby Pierce!

At the 1/4-mile bullring on Saturday evening, the ‘Illini 100’ weekend wrapped up in a big way, as a whopping $20,000 was on the line. Tanner knocked down the sixth quickest time in Group B during qualifying and once again placed third in his stacked heat race. He then started the 75-lap headliner from the outside of the sixth row, but with his machine not handling as well on the rougher track conditions, Tanner eventually wound up twenty-fifth in the final finishing order. Complete results from the ‘Illini 100’ weekend can be viewed online at www.woolms.com.

The Riggs Motorsports team is scheduled to split up this upcoming weekend for races in Missouri and Tennessee. Tanner English will head west to Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri on April 9-10 for the 8th Annual ‘Spring Nationals,’ which will be sanctioned by the Lucas Oil MLRA Series. A $5,000 winner’s check will be on the line at the state-of-the-art oval on Friday night, while Saturday’s winner will receive a $10,000 payday. Teammate Jason Riggs is scheduled to unload his #81 machine on Saturday, April 10 at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee, as he will gun for a $1,500 paycheck in a Quicksilver Super Late Model special. More information can be found online at www.mlraracing.com and www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, and Waterman Racing Components.

