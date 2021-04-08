Tyler Erb Finishes Third with Iron Man Series at The Taz



Lucas Oil Spring Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway this Weekend

ST. MARYS, Ohio (04/07/21) – Saturday night found Tyler Erb piloting his Industrial Resourcing Group No. 1 Best Performance Motorsports/ XR1 Rocket Chassis/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model to a podium finish in the 2021 edition of the Lil’ Bill Corum Memorial at Tazewell Speedway.

“We did all we could,” Erb said after the race. “I just needed to win the heat race and put ourselves in a better (feature starting) spot. But these two (Jonathan Davenport and Kyle Larson), they were really fast. They were good at Bristol, and I’m just happy to come home third. It’s crazy racing here.

“We’ll take this podium finish and head to Missouri looking for some big checks this coming weekend.”

Best Performance Motorsports and Tyler Erb were back in action on Saturday evening at Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, Tenn.) as 35 Schaeffer’s Spring Nationals Series / Valvoline Iron Man Series entries were on hand for the Lil’ Bill Corum Memorial.

After setting the bar in time trials with a blistering lap of 11.420 seconds, Erb recorded a runner-up finish in his heat race behind Donald McIntosh, which positioned him fifth on the starting grid for the main event.

With a $21,000 top prize on the line, Tyler worked his way into a podium spot early and would eventually overtake Kyle Larson for second following a lap-40 restart. Unable to close the distance on race-long leader Jonathan Davenport, Erb slipped back to third when the checkered flag flew, trailing Davenport and Larson across the line with Dale McDowell and Donald McIntosh rounding out the Top-5.

The upcoming weekend has Best Performance Motorsports set to trek west to Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.) for the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) Spring Nationals. On Friday night a $5,000 winner’s check is on the line, while Saturday’s feature posts a $10,000 top prize.

