Wet, stormy forecast forces cancellation of Lucas Oil MLRA Spring Nationals

– With thunderstorms in the forecast Friday afternoon and evening, then showers and cold weather on the way Saturday, officials have cancelled the 8th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway.

“Every weather outlet we see has thunderstorms beginning late this afternoon and continuing all night,” MLRA Series Director Ernie Leftwich said. “Saturday looks wet, cloudy and cold. While we hate to pull the plug, at least by doing it early it saves a lot of race teams and fans a lot of travel time and expense.”

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton added that several race teams, facing long hauls, have been waiting this morning for a decision.

The event will not be made up, as the MLRA has a five-race swing coming up next week beginning with a $5,000-to-win event on Tuesday at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska. For a complete rundown of MLRA news and its schedule, go to MLRAracing.com.

The MLRA Spring Nationals also were rained out in 2018 and 2019 and were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Racing at Lucas Oil Speedway will resume Saturday, April 17 as Ozarks FOX presents round two of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series. It will be $uper $aver $pecial Night as four admissions, four hot dogs and four 20-ounce Coca-Cola drinks are just $30 for fans arriving before 5:30 p.m.

Classes in action include the Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models, the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars, the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and the Pure Stock as a special guest class.

The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods will be the featured class of the evening running a Special 25 Lap, $750 to win the main event courtesy of Clearlight Inn. Pure Stocks have has been added to the program as the guest class for $300 to win.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com