Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing Compete in Bristol Bash

Team Takes the Lead in Latest WoO Standings

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (04/13/21) – Rocket1 Racing with driver Brandon Sheppard trekked to the famed Bristol Motor Speedway over the weekend for the World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series Bristol Bash over the weekend. While the team enjoyed a mixed bag of weekend results with their Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered XR1 Rocket Chassis Super Late Model, by the time they vacated the Tennessee oval they had taken control of the top spot in WoO points.

“We were pretty good on Friday with a fast car on longer runs, but I kept getting the top on the restarts and the top wasn’t the place to be,” Sheppard said. “Then on Saturday we got buried early in the night and didn’t come away with the finish we wanted. We’ve got the Outlaws point lead now, but we want wins, so we are going to keep digging until we get exactly where we want to be.”

On Friday night, Rocket1 Racing and pilot Brandon Sheppard invaded the famed Bristol Motor Speedway (Bristol, Tenn.) as the half-mile oval was covered in dirt for the two-day Bristol Bash. In a field of 29 World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series entries, Sheppard followed up the fifth-fastest lap in his time trial group with a second-place finish in his heat behind Jimmy Owens. Starting the $10,000-to-win preliminary feature in fifth, Brandon clawed forward two spots in the 40-lapper to place third, trailing Josh Richards and Chris Madden to the checkers with Rick Eckert and Brandon Overton rounding out the Top-5.

His podium finish on Friday evening elevated him into the lead in the latest WoO point standings.

After Saturday evening’s program was postponed to Sunday afternoon, Brandon came short of a transfer position in his heat race with a fifth-place finish, which transferred him into the B-Main. Finishing second behind Jonathan Davenport in the consolation event, Sheppard locked into the 18th-starting position for the $25,000-to-win Bristol Bash. Improving five spots in the 40-lap affair, Brandon Sheppard recorded a 13th-place outing.

For complete results from these events as well as the latest series standings, please visit www.WorldofOutlaws.com.

With no WoO racing scheduled for the upcoming weekend, the Rocket1 Racing team will travel east to compete with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS). On Saturday, April 17 a $15,000 winner’s check is on the line at Maryland’s Hagerstown Speedway, while a $10,000 to prize is up for grabs on Sunday evening at Port Royal Speedway (Port Royal, Pennsylvania).

For more information on the events, please visit www.LucasDirt.com.

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, FiveStar RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, NGK Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing.

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com