Brian Shirley Wins $3,000 in Fall Nationals Make-Up Finale

Three-Race Lucas Oil MLRA Weekend Up Next

CHILTON, Wis. (04/13/21) – Brian Shirley registered his first victory of the 2021 season on Friday evening with a $3,000 triumph in the rescheduled, 2020 edition of the DIRTcar Fall Nationals at Lincoln Speedway.

The trip to Victory Lane came aboard the Bob Cullen Racing / Thomason Express No. 3s J&J Ventures & Gaming/ Hoker Trucking / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model

“It’s great to finally get the first win of the year. We’ve been pretty fast to start the year, but all the way back to Arizona and then Speedweeks, luck just hasn’t been in our corner. On Friday, we put all the pieces together and got the win,” Shirley commented. “We’ve got some good shows on the schedule for this week, so hopefully we can add on to that win tally.”

On Friday afternoon Brian Shirley made the short trip to Lincoln Speedway (Lincoln, Ill.) for the rescheduled Fall Nationals from 2020. With a talent-laden field of 15 cars entered, Brian jumped up one spot in his heat race to pick up the eight-lap victory.

Earning the outside front-row starting position for the feature, Shirley shot into the lead on the opening lap and never looked back, leading wire-to-wire to record his first win of the season. He took the checkers ahead of Tanner English, Ryan Unzicker, Bobby Pierce, and Jake Timm to earn $3,000.

Saturday night’s MARS Racing Series event at Peoria Speedway (Peoria, Ill.) fell victim to Mother Nature.

This Thursday – Saturday has three nights of Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) scheduled for Shirley and the Bob Cullen Racing team. Action opens on Thursday at Davenport Speedway (Davenport, Iowa) for a $5,000-to-win affair before moving to 34 Raceway (Burlington, Iowa) for the Slocum weekend, which includes a $5,000-to-win program on Friday and a $10,555-to-win event on Saturday night.

