USRA B-Mods headline Saturday’s Weekly Racing Series program at Lucas Oil Speedway

– Lucas Oil Speedway is set to spring back into action Saturday night with Ozarks FOX presenting Week 2 of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series, finding the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods headlining the program.

The B-Mods will chase a $750-to-win, 25-lap feature prize courtesy of the Clearlight Inn. The Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models, Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Modifieds and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars also will be racing for points and the Pure Stocks will join the action as a special guest class with a $300-to-win feature.

It also marks the return of the popular “$uper $aver $pecial Night” with four admissions, four hot dogs and four 20-ounce Coca-Cola drinks just $30 for fans arriving before 5:30 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to a great night of racing and we hope that the fans will take advantage of coming out a little early and taking advantage of the Super Saver Special,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said.

Winners of opening-night features on April 3 were JC Newell (USRA B-Mods), Dillon McCowan (USRA Modifieds), Will Vaught (ULMA Late Models) and Derek Brown (USRA Stock Cars).

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Get a Suite view: Fans can take in Saturday’s action from a VIP Suite on the third level overlooking the front straightaway, as individual tickets are available price at $24. All VIP Suite seats must be pre-paid and can be reserved by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984.

The suite offers prime viewing from inside, where the temperature is climate-controlled, or an outside seating area. Food and drinks are not included in the ticket price, though a host/hostess will be available to take food and drink orders throughout the evening.

Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour: Fans arriving early – particularly those with youngsters – also can sign up for the Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour. Kids ages 5-12 can sign up on the midway, behind the main grandstands, before 5 p.m. with eight names drawn for a special pit-area tour at 5:15 with flag man Mike Striegel.

They will get to meet some of the drivers, see the cars up close and attend the drivers’ meeting prior to return to the midway. Each of the eight will receive a Frogs Jr Fan Club T-Shirt, checkered flag and a gift bag sponsored by RaceGear Unlimited to put items in they receive from the drivers.

Admission prices

$uper $aver $pecial (before 5:30 p.m.) – $30 for 4 admissions, 4 hot dogs and 4 Coca-Cola products

Adults (16 and over) – $12

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $9

Youth (ages 6-15) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family pass – $30

Pit pass – $30

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com