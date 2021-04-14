Central Missouri Speedway 2021 Season Opener this Weekend!

Central Missouri SpeedwayApril 13, 2021For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) welcomes drivers and fans for the return of action this Thursday for a practice session and Saturday for racing as the 2021 season begins. This season, CMS has partnered with NASCAR for sanctioning of events. NASCAR sanctions nearly 60 weekly tracks across North America. A-Mods will compete under Division I, with all other classes running under Division II.

Last weekend’s wet weather forced the postponement of the annual test ‘n’ tune session; however, drivers will have a chance to hit the track on Thursday evening April 15th prior to the weekend opener. On Thursday, gates open at 1 p.m. and practice will run from 4 to 7 p.m. The extra time will allow for drivers to get checked in and complete NASCAR paperwork, which takes approximately 20 minutes per driver. All pit passes for the test ‘n’ tune session are $25, grandstand admission for fans to watch the session is free on the pit side.

Then, on Saturday, April 17, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series begins with week one action featuring A-Mods, POWRi Super Stocks, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks. NASCAR Licensed Pit Passes are $30, non-licensed pit passes are $35, regardless of age. Adult General Admission is $15, Active Military w/I.D. & Seniors ages 65 to 74 are $12, Kids ages 6 to 12 are $6. Kids 5 and under, Seniors 75 and Up, and Individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands.

Upon returning, drivers and fans will notice some changes and ongoing construction on the premises. Most notably a new LED advertising sign on the infield near turns one and two. A new timing and scoring building on the infield, updated signage, and marketing information, plus the continued work on Brew Pub 13, which is set to open in May. CMS thanks you for your patience as we work hard to ensure the best experience for patrons.

A track registration form must still be completed by all drivers, which is found under the drivers link at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. The form may be printed, filled out completely, and sent to the provided address. This will help ensure car class number is reserved for the race season for the driver.

NASCAR licensing details include $205 for Division I (A-Mod) drivers and $110 for Division II drivers (all other weekly classes). Crew licenses are available for $100. A 15-day temporary driver’s license is available for $50 or a one-night is available for $25. Benefits include participant accident insurance, discounts on NASCAR “Official Members” merchandise and access to NASCAR members website.

Drivers who are 14 and 15 must bring a certified copy of their birth certificate to compete. Drivers (and crew) are reminded to bring their temporary license on the first night if their official card does not arrive before opening night and to be prepared to show their license when purchasing their pit pass.

There are several job opportunities available at the speedway. Concession workers and ticketing personnel are needed to fill the slots available for weekly and special events racing throughout the season. In addition, Earl and Susan Walls are searching for a lead “short-order cook” (chef) and cook and wait staff for soon-to-be-opened Brew Pub 13. Licensed bartenders are also being sought to fill positions. Visit the CMS Facebook page to complete the application process or call Susan at 816.229.1338 for details, no calls after 8 p.m. please.

For additional information regarding CMS, job opportunities, sponsor opportunities and the yearly schedule, visit CMS online at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Track business partners and potential LED Large Sign advertises should reach the track via social media, through email at info@centralmissourispeedway.net, or call Susan Walls at 816-229-1338, no calls after 8 p.m.

Upcoming Events:

April 15th (Thursday) – Test ‘n’ Tune Practice Session, 4 to 7 p.m. Pit gates open at 1 p.m. All pit passes $25.

Pit-side Grandstand Admission Free. Limited Concessions.

April 17th – Race #1 – Weekly Racing 1 – AM, SS, BM, PS

April 24th – Race #2 – Weekly Racing 2 – AM, SS, BM, PS, plus Lightning Sprints

May 1st – Race #3 – Seeburg Muffler Race Night Special Event Featuring the Malvern Bank Super Late Models (SLMR)! Plus, Weekly Racing 3 – AM, SS, BM, and PS

May 8th – Race #4 – Rick Beebe Heating and Air Conditioning Night – Weekly Racing 4 – AM, SS, BM, PS, LS